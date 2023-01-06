Friday, January 6

Alcudia - 7pm: Three Kings concert; Alcudia Band of Music. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Campos - 7pm: Entreveus (vocal group), Victorí Planells (guitar), Inés Mas (vocals). Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent. Five euros.

Inca - 6pm: Three Kings concert; Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir. Santa Maria la Major Church, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. Free.

Palma - 11.30am: L'Adoració dels Reis, adaptation of Llorenç Moyà's theatrical work. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Studium Aureum; Christmas and traditional songs for soloist, women's choir, oboe, string orchestra and harp. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 20 euros. ticketib.com and on the door.

Palma - 9pm: Mississippi Gospel Choir. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market. 7pm: Inma Crespo (flamenco).

Saturday, January 7

Alaro - 7.30pm: New Year concert; Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Free.

Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Mar Grimalt, singer-guitarist. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es.

Can Picafort - 7.30pm: Santa Margalida Band of Music. Assumpció de Maria Church, Avda. dels Anglesos. Free.

Felanitx - 8pm: Three Kings concert; German romantic music. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.

Palma - 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 9pm: Ara Malikian (violin). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 45-50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 9pm: Hollywood Symphony Orchestra; cinema classics. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-68 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market. 1pm: Xmas Marching Band.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.45pm: Procession from Can Planes Museum to the church; start of the Novena for Sant Antoni; election of the Sant Antoni 'clamater'; barbecue, glosadors, ximbombas. In front of the church.

Sunday, January 8

Campos, Sant Julià and Santa Basilissa Fiestas - 6pm: Maia Planas (soprano), Pablo López (baritone), David Mohedano (piano). Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent. Five euros. 8pm: Compline service. Sant Julià Church.

Esporles - 6pm: Aina Tramullas (vocals), Silvia Rechac (piano). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Free.

Palma - 12 noon: Ara Malikian (violin). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 45-50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 12 noon / 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 6pm: Hollywood Symphony Orchestra; Disney classics. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-58 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Sant Antoni folk dance; Marjal en Festa and Abeniara. Plaça Major.

Soller - 11.30am: Folk dance to welcome the New Year; Aires Sollerics. Plaça Constitució.

Monday, January 9

Campos, Sant Julià and Santa Basilissa Fiestas - 10am: Mass, followed by procession with the Campos Band of Music. From 11am: Snacks' market - pinchos, pastries, chocolate and the famous Campos coronetes. Campos "imagination" - Demons, giants, bigheads, pipers. Vermouth and music, with Paula Vidal (Idol Kids) and Sophie Frei (The Voice, Germany). Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7.30pm: Dance of the cossiers. Plaça Major.

Thursday, January 12

Alaro, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5.30pm: Procession by Sant Antoni and Sa Somera (the Alaro donkey); barbecue for children. Plaça Vila.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Francisco Fullana (violin); works by Chin, Szymanowski and Prokofiev. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.