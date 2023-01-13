Friday, January 13

Manacor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Rehearsals for the Sant Antoni 'goigs' (songs of praise), barbecue. Plaça Concòrdia.

Palma - 6pm: SimfoVents Palma and Cap Pela (vocal group). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Children's 'nit bruixa'; Batukada d'Albopas. 9.15pm: Welcome to the Sant Antoni 'clamater'. Plaça Major.

Saturday, January 14

Alcudia - 8pm: Oratge de Tramuntana; folk music with lyrics from Mallorcan writers and poets. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Andratx, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Lighting of bonfires; 6.45pm: Folk dance, Aires d'Andratx; barbecue (five euros); 10pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Dragomonis Andratx; 11.30pm: Music from Maria'n'Ganxa.

Inca, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Bonfire, barbecue (two euros donation), folk dance with Revetlers des Puig d'Inca. Plaça Bestiar.

Inca - 7pm: Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano), Messiaen 'Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant-Jésus'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma, Sant Antoni Fiestas - From 6pm, Sant Antoni bonfire; Dimonis Realment Cremats, Dimonis Factoria de So (Sant Maria), Dimonis Foc d'Inca; Dimonis S'Eixam de Consell. Parc de Can Canàves, Secar de la Real.

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 11.30am: Batucada from Plaça Porta Pintada to Plaça Cort, followed by dance of giants and bigheads, plus glosadors and appearance of Drac de na Coca (dragon). 7.30pm: Marala (female group). Gathering by the Soller Train station for a secret location.

Palma - 6pm: Gathering of Palma bands of music. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 9pm: 'El Musical de los 80s 90s'. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25 euros. truiteatre.es.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Children's demons correfoc; 8.30pm: Barbecue (ten euros); 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Ka de Bou (Pollensa), Dimonis Son Ganxó (Costitx).

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsals for 'goigs' of Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Sol i Lluna.

Portocolom, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Lighting of bonfire; folk music and dance with S'Estol des Gerricó. Plaça Es Corso.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - From 3pm: Sant Antoni races. Mostly from Can Cirera Prim Park and back. 12 midnight: Correfoc; Dimonis d'Albopas (Sa Pobla), Dimonis Esclatabutzes (Soller), Dimonis Cau Boc Negre (Palma). Plaça Major.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Sant Antoni fair. 6pm: Botifa-Run. 8pm: Mass. 9pm: First dance of the demon; 10pm: Folk music from Toc de Crida; 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Factoria de So (Santa Maria). Plaça Sant Joan.

Sunday, January 15

Algaida, Sant Honorat Fiestas - 6pm: Firing of rockets. 6.30pm: Procession by bigheads and band of music. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires; 8pm: Barbecue; 9.30pm: Folk dance and music with Roada; 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu). In the square.

Andratx, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.30am: Animal blessings. Gathering from 10.30 on Passeig Son Mas.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: 'Picarolada' gathering for Sant Antoni. Plaça Orient.

Inca, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Pipers and dance of demons. Plaça Santa Maria la Major to Plaça Llibertat. 10.30am: Animal blessings, release of doves. Gran Via de Colom.

Manacor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon / 6.30pm: Manacor Band of Music and Sa Torre Folkloric Group; 'Les músiques de Sant Antoni'. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat. 8.30pm: Rehearsal for the compline service. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church.

Palma - 12.30pm: 'El Orígen del Hielo', Tribute to 'Frozen'; musical. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11am: Demons' gangs from C. Port to Plaça Sol i Lluna; demons' dance at 12.30pm. 4pm: Folk dance with Tramudança. Plaça Sol i Lluna.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.30pm: Concert - Sa Pobla Choir. At the church.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Botifarron (sausage) contest. Plaça Església.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Sant Antoni fair; botifarron, soapy pole contest. 12.30pm: Rehearsal of the compline service.

Monday, January 16

Alaro, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5.30pm: Procession with bigheads, donkey figures, small dragon and children's gang of demons. Plaça Vila. 6.30pm: Lighting of bonfires. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis d'Alaro and Na Marranxa (dragon). From Avda. Constitució.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4.30pm: Sant Antoni and the demons (plus pipers) leave the town hall. Procession and the occasional 'kidnapping' of a child. 8pm: Bonfire, botifarró, llonganissa, bread and drink (one euro). Plaça Constitució. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Arrels de la Vall (Mancor de la Vall). From Porta Sant Sebastià to Plaça Carles V.

Algaida, Sant Honorat Fiestas - 11am: Mass, followed by cossiers dance in front of the town hall.

Arta, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9am: Wake-up procession. Demons, band of music. 7pm: Compline. 7.30pm: Lighting of bonfires.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Ringing of bells. 3pm: Demons and the band of music leave from C. Nou for the church. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires.

Manacor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.15pm: Departure of demons. Cas Baciner. 2.30pm: Bell-ringing and dance. By the town hall. 7pm: Procession from the town hall with demons and band of music. 7.30pm: Singing of the 'goigs' of Sant Antoni during the compline service. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church. 8pm: Lighting of the first bonfire in front of the Rectory. 10pm: Ball de bot folk dance; Galivança. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Sant Antoni bonfire. Plaça Pou. Later, Correfoc; Dimonis dels Infernets.

Muro, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Judging for the bonfires' competition. 7.45pm: Demons, Sant Antoni, Unió Artística Murera band of music. From Plaça Convent to in front of the town hall; dance of demons and Sant Antoni at 8.15pm. 8.30pm: Lighting of bonfires and correfoc; Dimonis Sa Pedrera (Muro), Dimonis Cau Boc Negre (Palma), Dimonis Son Ganxo (Costitx); 11pm: Traditional folk music and dance; Revetlla d'Algebelí, Sedaç. By the town hall and church. 12.30am: Xanguito (Mallorcan pop-rumba group) and DJ. Plaça Sant Martí.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Judging of the bonfires starts. 9pm: Lighting of the bonfires.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 1.30pm: Departure of demons and dance at the municipal offices. 6.30pm: Mass and singing of the 'goigs', then lighting of bonfires.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Judging of the bonfires starts. 9pm: Lighting of the bonfires.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Departure of the demons and Sant Antoni; procession and dances. 6.45pm: Ceremony of the historical sanctioning for the start of Sant Antoni Eve. In front of the town hall. 7.45pm: Departure of the paralympic Grif demons, Dimonis d'Albopàs, the Obreria and town hall demons, plus giants, bigheads, junior bigheads and the Sa Pobla band of music. From the town hall to the church. 8pm: Compline and acclamation of Sant Antoni. 9.15pm: Dance of the demons and of the gangs of bigheads and junior bigheads, accompanied by the Sa Pobla band of music. 9.45pm: Pyromusical spectacular. Plaça Major. 10.15pm: Singers and ximbomba players. Plaça Major. 12.30am: Ximbombas and glosadors. Plaça Major and Plaça Alexandre Ballester.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Demons depart from La Rectoria. 7.30pm: Lighting of bonfires, demons' dance, singing of the goigs for Sant Antoni. Plaça Església.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Dance of the grand demon at Ca n'Apol-lonia. Departure of the demons' gang for lighting of bonfire and barbecue. Plaça Església.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Sant Antoni procession, demon and floats. Plaça Sant Joan. 7.30pm: Compline service. 8pm: Lighting of bonfires. Demon, band of music. Plaça Sant Joan.

Tuesday, January 17

Alaro, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Animal blessings. By the church.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4.30pm: Animal blessings, Sarau Alcudienc folk dance. From Passeig Pere Ventayol.

Arta, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30am: Cavalcade. 11am: Animal blessings, floats. 7.30pm: Folk dance and dance of the demons.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 3pm: Animal blessings; parade to Plaça Orient.

Inca, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass. Santa Maria la Major Church. Followed by blessings of small animals.

Manacor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9.30am: Gathering for the processions at various points. 11am: Animal blessings. 4pm: Demons' visit to the Hippodrome. 8pm: Final dance of the demons. Plaça sa Bassa. 20.30: Mass.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 3.30pm: Animal blessings and floats. Plaça Pou.

Muro, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Firing of rockets and planting of giants. By the town hall. 11am: Mass; Coral Miquel Tortell, Revetlla d'Algebelí, Es Reguinyol pipers. 3pm: Ringing of bells. 3.30pm: Animal blessings and floats.

Palma, Sant Antoni Fiestas - From 10.00am: Animal blessings. Cathedral esplanade.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9.30am: Mass. 10.15am: Traditional procession and animal blessings. 11.30am: Setting off from Plaça Almoina to the Ternelles finca. 12.30pm: Lunch at Ternelles. 2pm: Departure of the pine. 7pm (approx.): Raising of the pine. Plaça Vella.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Animal blessings and floats. Plaça ses Comes.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9am: Bus leaves from behind the church to go to Formentor. 11.30am: Procession and animal blessings. 12 midday: The pine arrives in the port. 1.30pm: Planting of the pine in Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Procession with the pipers Germans Aloy. 11am: Solemn mass plus offering of farm produce and dance with Marjal en Festa. 12.30pm: Dance of the caparrot bigheads and young caparrots. Plaça Major. 4.30pm: Blessing of the animals in the church square with the pipers Germans Aloy and Xerebiols and the giants Antoni and Margalida. Parade of floats, accompanied by the band of cornets of the Sant Antoni brotherhood and the demons of the Obreria de Sant Antoni. Followed by procession from the town hall to the church and then Can Planes Museum.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 3.30pm: Animal blessings; 6pm: Ball de bot. Plaça Església. 7pm: Mass. 8pm: Barbecue and folk dance with Els Revetlers. Plaça Església.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Mass. 11am: Animal blessings and floats. 12.30pm: Demons' dance.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30am: Demon, Sant Antoni, band of music - procession and 'chase' to Plaça Sant Joan. 12 midday: Mass. 3.30pm: Sant Antoni, demons, pipers, band of music, Plaça Nova. 4pm: Animal blessings. 6pm: Final dance of the demon. Plaça Sant Joan.

Wednesday, January 18

Palma - 7.30pm: RetRockspectiva; 2020 film 'Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan'. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free.

Thursday, January 19

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Giants and bigheads from the town hall to Plaça Major. 7.15pm: Giants' dance and performance by the Mallorca School of Music and Dance. 7.50pm: Drac de na Coca dragon and batucada from the town hall to Plaça Major. 8.10pm: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon.

Plaça Cort: From 9pm: Mikel Erentxun, The Gramophone All Stars Band.

Plaça Reina: From 8.30pm: Paula Cendejas, Ana Tijoux, Marc Seguí.

Plaça Joan Carles I: From 9pm: Bilo, Amaia, La La Love You.

Plaça Major: From 8.30pm: Sedaç, Ballugall, Cris Juanico.

Plaça Olivar: From 9pm: Jane Yo, Nita, Doctor Prats.

Sa Pobla, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 8pm: Barbecue, ximbombas, glosadors. Plaça Major.