Friday, January 27

Andratx - 11.50am: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Andratx-Mirador des Colomer. From Plaça Espanya. Andratx, Puerto Andratx and S'Arracó and then Estellencs-Banyalbufar-Valldemossa-Deya-Soller-Puig Major-Gorg Blau-Pollensa- Puerto Pollensa-Formentor, Es Colomer (Expected finish at 4pm).

Arta - 8pm: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Gerónimo Seib (tenor), Soriana Ivaniv (violin), Francesc Blanco (piano); Vienna selections. Sant Antoni de Padua Convent, C. Sant Antoni 1. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 6pm / 10pm: La Jaula de las Locas (La Cage aux Folles), musical comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir and SimfoVents Palma; concert of Broadway songs. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8pm: Horabaixa (Catalan pop-rock). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Saturday, January 28

Inca - 8pm: Save the Temazo; music and circus show. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lloseta - 12.05pm: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Lloseta). From Avda. del Cocó. Selva-Moscari-Campanet-Pollensa-Caimari-Selva-Biniamar-Lloseta. (Avda. del Cocó; expected finish at 1.55pm).

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 10am: Gathering of giants and dance. Plaça Cort. 11.30am: Procession of giants from Plaça Cort to Porta Pintada, followed by dance. 8pm: Concert - Antónia Font (Mallorcan indie pop). Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Free.

Palma - 5pm: La Reina del Hielo (Ice Queen), family musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6pm / 10pm: La Jaula de las Locas (La Cage aux Folles), musical comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7pm: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Gerónimo Seib (tenor), Soriana Ivaniv (violin), Francesc Blanco (piano); Vienna selections. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: Taiat Dansa Company, 'Man Ray'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Sunday, January 29

Palma - 10.05am: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Palma. From Avda. Adolfo Suarez (Paseo Marítimo in front of the Cathedral). S'Aranjassa-Llucmajor-Algaida-Montuiri-Sineu-Son Ferriol-Palma. (Avda. Adolfo Suarez; expected finish at 1.50pm).

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Enfocats, Trabucats, Es Cau des Boc Negre, Maleits Encabritats, Kinfumfa, Realment Cremats, Incubus; Beasts of fire - Drac de na Coca, Drac i Guardians de Sant Jordi, Òliba de la Real. From the Sa Riera bridge (Paseo Mallorca) to Plaça Joan Carles I.

Palma - 5pm: La Jaula de las Locas (La Cage aux Folles), musical comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6pm: La Reina del Hielo (Ice Queen), family musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Wednesday, February 1

Son Servera, Sant Ignasi Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass. 11.45am: Floral offer to the statue of the shepherd boy. Plaça Sant Joan. 12 noon: Award of the Metge Joan Lliteres Prize. Town hall. All in memory of the plague of 1820.

Thursday, February 2

Palma - 7.30am: Festival of Light. Cathedral. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Gala més IN; music and dance by performers with disabilities. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Serafina Starke and Flore van Meerssche (sopranos), Simon Yang (tenor), Gabriel Rollinson (bass), University of the Balearic Islands Choir; Mozart, Symphony No. 40 in G minor, Great Mass in C minor. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.