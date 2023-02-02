February 2, Candlemas, is one of the two occasions a year when there is the phenomenon at Palma Cathedral known as the 'vuit', a figure of eight created by the reflection of the large eastern window (the 'Gothic Eye') directly under the smaller western window.

The Cathedral has dubbed this Festa de la llum, Festival of Light. This is used on both occasions - the other is on November 11, the feast of Saint Martin - although strictly speaking it should only apply to February 2, as festival of light is an old description for Candlemas that comes from the sixth century.