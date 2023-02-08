Friday, February 10

Montuiri - 8pm: Calee Arias & Friends (reggae). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 6pm: Palma Jazz Festival; McAgon' Day Dixie Band, procession. Plaça Espanya.

Palma - 6pm to 2am: On Season Fest; Rayden, Xanguito and others; food trucks. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents, invited conductor Álvaro Albiach. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Yazz Ahmed (British-Bahraini trumpeter and flugelhorn player). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8pm: Peter, El Musical (Peter Pan). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Palma Gospel Singers, benefit concert for Projecte Home. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc.

Saturday, February 11

Algaida - 8.30pm: Guadaña (punk). Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

Cala Ratjada - 6pm: Capdepera Band of Music and Capdepera School of Music Band. Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Olivier Charlier (violin); Piazzolla, Bizet/Shchedrin 'Carmen Suite'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Marratxi, Carnival - 5pm: Sa Rua parade from Cami de n'Olesa.

Palma - 5pm / 8.30pm: Peter, El Musical (Peter Pan). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6pm to 2am: On Season Fest; Dorian, The Prussians and others; food trucks. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Megi Chikhradze (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Mahler arias. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Alternatilla All-Woman Jazz Band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Sunday, February 12

Palma, Carnival - 10.30am: Sa Rueta (children's parade). From La Rambla.

Palma - 12 noon: Palma Jazz Festival; Vermut Jazz with Happy Cats. Plaça Pere Garau.

Palma - 12 noon / 5pm: Peter, El Musical (Peter Pan). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - From 12 noon: On Season Fest; Supernova, Wally López and others; food trucks. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Victor de Diego Group (tenor and soprano sax player). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.