Montuiri - 8pm: Calee Arias & Friends (reggae). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 6pm: Palma Jazz Festival; McAgon' Day Dixie Band, procession. Plaça Espanya.

Palma - 6pm to 2am: On Season Fest; Rayden, Xanguito and others; food trucks. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents, invited conductor Álvaro Albiach. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Yazz Ahmed (British-Bahraini trumpeter and flugelhorn player). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8pm: Peter, El Musical (Peter Pan). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Palma Gospel Singers, benefit concert for Projecte Home. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc.

Markets: Today: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday, February 11

Algaida - 8.30pm: Guadaña (punk). Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

Cala Ratjada - 6pm: Capdepera Band of Music and Capdepera School of Music Band. Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Olivier Charlier (violin); Piazzolla, Bizet/Shchedrin 'Carmen Suite'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Marratxi, Carnival - 5pm: Sa Rua parade from Cami de n'Olesa.

Palma - 5pm / 8.30pm: Peter, El Musical (Peter Pan). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6pm to 2am: On Season Fest; Dorian, The Prussians and others; food trucks. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Megi Chikhradze (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Mahler arias. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Alternatilla All-Woman Jazz Band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Markets: tomorrow: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday, February 12

Palma, Carnival - 10.30am: Sa Rueta (children's parade). From La Rambla.

Palma - 12 noon: Palma Jazz Festival; Vermut Jazz with Happy Cats. Plaça Pere Garau.

Palma - 12 noon / 5pm: Peter, El Musical (Peter Pan). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - From 12 noon: On Season Fest; Supernova, Wally López and others; food trucks. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Victor de Diego Group (tenor and soprano sax player). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).





Monday, February 13

Palma - 8.30pm: Studium Aureum, Modern Classics (Barber, Bartok and others). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 15-20 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.cat.

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tuesday, February 14

Markets: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday, February 15

Palma - 8pm: Joan Miquel Fiol and María Teresa Saiz (pianos); Chopin, Brahms, Mozart. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros (benefit concert). auditoriumpalma.com.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday, February 16

Inca, Carnival - Sa Rueta children's parade.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Carlos Sarduy (Cuban trumpeter with his quartet). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Puerto Pollensa, Carnival - 5pm: Sa Rua parade. From Plaça Miquel Capllonch and back.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.