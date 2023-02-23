Cala Millor - 8pm: Volker Dymel Gospel Choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Five euros. samaniga.es.

Inca - 7pm: Inca International Festival of Baroque Music; Serena Leonardi (viola de gamba, Renaissance flute), Tomeu Seguí (harpsichord). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Puccini's 'La bohème'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lianna Haroutounian (soprano) and other soloists; Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Maria Pagés, 'De Scheherezade'; flamenco dance production. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-52 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

S'Arracó - 8pm: Salvador Amor (Spanish singer-songwriter). S'Arracó Theatre, C. General Prim 32. Pay as you wish.

Saturday, February 25

Alcudia - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Concert Germania 500. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca.15 euros. auditorialcudia.net / simfonicadebalears.com.

Estellencs, Carnival - 4pm: Carnival tardeo party, children's parade, costumes' competition. Plaça Triquet.

Montuiri - 7.30pm: Bel Miquel Cazorla (contemporary music). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Muro - 8pm: Big Yuyu (blues and rock). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Ten euros.

Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, rice dishes, concerts and DJ. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park; 7pm-9pm: Concerts - Cabot, Tomeu Penya & Geminis. Passeig Born; 8.30pm: Concert - Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Consolat de Mar. Complete programme click here.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Bella y la Bestia, El Musical (Beauty and the Beast). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sunday, February 26

Esporles - 6pm: Andreu Valor (Valencian singer-songwriter). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Five euros.

Manacor - 7pm: Mercè Medina (flute), Paula Martos (cello), Laura Serra (piano); recital of three works by female composers. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fàbrica 2. Free.

Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park; 12 noon-1.30pm: Havaneres concert - Gent des Pla, 4pm: Concert - Los Xilvar, 5pm; Folk dance. Passeig Born; 1pm: Vermouth and concert. Consolat de Mar.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Bella y la Bestia, El Musical (Beauty and the Beast). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6pm: Alberto San Juan y La Banda, Spanish singer with four-piece band of guitar, sax/keyboards, double bass and drums. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 18 euros.

Sencelles, Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 5.30pm: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Vila.

Son Carrió - 5pm: Folk dance with Tramudança. Plaça Església.

Monday, February 27

Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music, batucada and human towers from 6pm. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Sencelles, Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 11.30am: Floral offer and dances. Plaça de les Escoles de Can Bril; 8pm: Solemn mass.

Tuesday, February 28

Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palmanova - 9pm: Maribel Mayans (Mallorcan pop-rock) and Vënkman (indie pop). Sala Palmanova, C. Diego de Salvà Lezaún 2. 12 euros.

Wednesday, March 1

Cala Millor - 7pm: Victòria Quingles (Mallorcan singer-pianist). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free. samaniga.es.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Beethoven Symphony No. 3, Op. 55 ('Eroica'). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, Teatre Principal children's choir at 4.30pm, concerts at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park. 11am-5.30pm: Minorcan horses. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina; 11am-7pm: Various activities. S'Hort des Rei. 12 noon: Ballroom dance, 2.30pm: Ball de bot, 4pm: World dance, 6pm: Marga Rotger concert, 7.45pm: Folk dance. Passeig Born. 1.30pm: Vermouth and concert by Val Nou, 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra string quartet. Consolat de Mar.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Paco de Lucia Mallorca Festival; Estrella Morente (flamenco singer). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com / festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Valldemossa - 7pm: Michael Stephen Brown (piano); works by Beethoven, Chopin and others. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es.

Thursday, March 2

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Ferrández (cello); Schumann, Cello Concerto Op. 129; Haydn, Lo speziale, Hob.10 Overture; Brahms, Symphony No. 4, Op. 98. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. From 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 8pm: Paco de Lucia Mallorca Festival; Antonio Sánchez (guitar) and SimfoVents Palma. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.