Cala Millor - 8pm: Volker Dymel Gospel Choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Five euros. samaniga.es.
Inca - 7pm: Inca International Festival of Baroque Music; Serena Leonardi (viola de gamba, Renaissance flute), Tomeu Seguí (harpsichord). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 12 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 8pm: Puccini's 'La bohème'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lianna Haroutounian (soprano) and other soloists; Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.
Montuiri - 7.30pm: Bel Miquel Cazorla (contemporary music). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
Muro - 8pm: Big Yuyu (blues and rock). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Ten euros.
Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, rice dishes, concerts and DJ. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park; 7pm-9pm: Concerts - Cabot, Tomeu Penya & Geminis. Passeig Born; 8.30pm: Concert - Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Consolat de Mar. Complete programme click here.
Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 5.30pm: La Bella y la Bestia, El Musical (Beauty and the Beast). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Sunday, February 26
Esporles - 6pm: Andreu Valor (Valencian singer-songwriter). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Five euros.
Manacor - 7pm: Mercè Medina (flute), Paula Martos (cello), Laura Serra (piano); recital of three works by female composers. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fàbrica 2. Free.
Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park; 12 noon-1.30pm: Havaneres concert - Gent des Pla, 4pm: Concert - Los Xilvar, 5pm; Folk dance. Passeig Born; 1pm: Vermouth and concert. Consolat de Mar.
Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 5.30pm: La Bella y la Bestia, El Musical (Beauty and the Beast). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma - 6pm: Alberto San Juan y La Banda, Spanish singer with four-piece band of guitar, sax/keyboards, double bass and drums. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 18 euros.
Sencelles, Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 5.30pm: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Vila.
Son Carrió - 5pm: Folk dance with Tramudança. Plaça Església.
Monday, February 27
Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music, batucada and human towers from 6pm. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park.
Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Sencelles, Beata Francinaina Fiestas - 11.30am: Floral offer and dances. Plaça de les Escoles de Can Bril; 8pm: Solemn mass.
Tuesday, February 28
Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, music. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park.
Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palmanova - 9pm: Maribel Mayans (Mallorcan pop-rock) and Vënkman (indie pop). Sala Palmanova, C. Diego de Salvà Lezaún 2. 12 euros.
Wednesday, March 1
Cala Millor - 7pm: Victòria Quingles (Mallorcan singer-pianist). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free. samaniga.es.
Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Beethoven Symphony No. 3, Op. 55 ('Eroica'). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
Palma, Balearics Day - 10am-8pm: Government exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market. Passeig Sagrera / Avda. Antoni Maura; 10am-8pm: DO product exhibition. Parc de la Mar; 10am-11.30pm: Mostra de Cuina; show cooking, activities, Teatre Principal children's choir at 4.30pm, concerts at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. Regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park. 11am-5.30pm: Minorcan horses. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina; 11am-7pm: Various activities. S'Hort des Rei. 12 noon: Ballroom dance, 2.30pm: Ball de bot, 4pm: World dance, 6pm: Marga Rotger concert, 7.45pm: Folk dance. Passeig Born. 1.30pm: Vermouth and concert by Val Nou, 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra string quartet. Consolat de Mar.
Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 8pm: Paco de Lucia Mallorca Festival; Estrella Morente (flamenco singer). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com / festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.
Valldemossa - 7pm: Michael Stephen Brown (piano); works by Beethoven, Chopin and others. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es.
Thursday, March 2
Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Ferrández (cello); Schumann, Cello Concerto Op. 129; Haydn, Lo speziale, Hob.10 Overture; Brahms, Symphony No. 4, Op. 98. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. From 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.
Palma - 8pm: Paco de Lucia Mallorca Festival; Antonio Sánchez (guitar) and SimfoVents Palma. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.