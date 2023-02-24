Origen, in its 2023 edition, becomes a garden where musical styles blend from techno to house, to the sound of elrow. Pure fantasy.

With five dates confirmed from May to September, Origen is the ticket to the best summer of your life!

Saturday, May 13 - WADE: His real name is Juan Carlos Cruz, but he is internationally known as Wade. Born in 1991 in a village near Seville, his passion for electronic music started around 2009. He decided to start making music in 2010, year in which he released his first reference on Beatport. Today he works with labels such as Relief, Snach!, Viva Music, Mood Records, Avotre, Suara, Moan Recordings, Lost Records... among others. He will be bringing his “passion” to Mallorca for the Origen opening.

Sunday, June 4 & Sunday, September 3 - ELROW: Elrow is an event that combines electronic music, performances by actors, tightrope walkers and stilt walkers, extravagant decorations, audience interaction and confetti. There will be two dates for this fenomenal event in Palma this year, so you can’t miss it!

Sunday, July 9- Charlotte De Witte: Born in 1992, she is a Belgian DJ and record producer, best known for her “dark and stripped-back” brand of minimal techno and acid techno music. She has previously performed under the alias Raving George. She is the founder of the label KNTXT. The currently ranked 14th in DJ Mag’s 2022 list, will be kicking up a techno storm this summer in Palma!

Sunday, August 6 - Mochakk: Born Pedro Maia, Mochakk is a 23-year-old sensation whose thrilling persona behind the decks matches his prolific production. Growing up in the midst of skating and hip-hop culture, he found his musical start as a beatmaker before eventually pivoting to electronic music. After discovering house music in particular, he became a dedicated student of the genre and used that to his advantage as he progressively made waves in his home country of Brazil, both as a meticulous producer and mesmerizing performer. He will be joining us on the island for a day of madness!

All acts will be held at the Son Fusteret showground in Palma (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n, 07009 Palma).

Tickets are available online at origenfest.com from 119€ (general season ticket for all shows). Times are still to be confirmed.

There’s still a lot more to be announced, so keep an eye on our website for more details to come!