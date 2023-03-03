<p>Mallorca is slowly getting set for the summer season and many top attractions will soon be opening for the season.<\/p>\r\n<p>Western Water Park in Magalluf will open on April 6, just before Easter.<\/p>\r\n<p>Aqualand in Arenal will be closed for Easter and will open on May 8.<\/p>\r\n<p>Hidropark in Alcudia, opening date not announced.<\/p>\r\n<p>Marineland is open at the moment from Thursday to Sunday.<\/p>\r\n<p>The majority of island hotels will be open for Easter.<\/p>
