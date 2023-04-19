Porreres holds its agricultural and Ecologial fair

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma19/04/2023 15:39
Friday, April 21

Capdepera - From 9.30am: Sant Jordi; Book stalls. 5pm: Music from the school of music guitar group. 5.30pm: Circ Bover, followed by folk dance. Plaça Orient.

Manacor - 8.15pm: Da Souza (rock). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister, Plaça Convent. Sold out.

Mostra de Cuines Calvia - Participating restaurants in gastronomy special; Magalluf, Palmanova. Until April 23; menus from 14 to 18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Muro - 8.30pm: Roger Pistola (rock pop). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Ten euros.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Elgar, Gandolfi, Jager. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Santa Eugenia, Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - 8.30pm: Trot - Dance, movement and circus show, Plaça Bartomeu Coll.

S'Illot, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 7pm: Batucada procession from C. Vauma to Plaça Savina. 8pm: Tapas route (seven bars).

Saturday, April 22

Alaro - 10am-1pm: Sant Jordi; Book fair, Plaça Sebastià Jaume.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Sant Jordi Fiestas - 11pm: Los Inhumanos and DJs, Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Deya, Raïm Wine Fest - From 1pm to 12 midnight: Eight bodegas, music from Monkey Doo, Los del Ficus and DJ. Plaça Església. Free, two euros for a glass of wine.

Lloseta - 9pm: Marah (US rock), Carnivale Tattoo Songbook DJs. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 20 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

MAGALUF. ATLETISMO. MEDIA MARATON Y 10 KILOMETROS DE MAGALUF.MAS FOTOS EN EL DISCO DEL 16-12-2012

Magalluf - 6pm: Half Marathon and Ten-Kilometre Run. Athletics ground. maratonmagaluf.com.

Montuiri - 8pm: The Redlouds (folk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Muro - 8pm: Miquel Tortell Festival of Music; Josep Burguera, Ángel Torres (euphoniums). Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma - From 10am: Sudor Sudaka, Latin party with live acts, gastronomy, skateboarding, contests. Parc WiFi, C. Manacor 66.

Palma - 12 noon: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, Pedro Aguiló and Albert Colomar (pianos); Saint-Saëns, Carnival of the Animals. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Five euros.

Palma - 7.30pm: Coral CantArte choir. St. Philip & St. James Anglican Church, C. Nuñez Balboa 6. Ten euros.

Palma - 8pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Music from the cinema. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

LLOSETA - MUSICA - GRUPO MUSICAL BOC.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Folk; BOC, Do Natural. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palmanova - 7pm: Calvia Choir. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego Salvà Lezaún 2. Free.

Pollensa - 6pm: Oscar Romero and other DJs. Can Escarrintxo, Ctra. Pollensa-Lluc. Free.

Porreres - 6pm: Toni Mesquida and others; evening party. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí de Marina. Free.

Puerto Alcudia - 11am to 10pm: La Gran Verbena Kids; Storytelling, music, circus, book fair, food trucks, concert at 8.30 by Xanguito. Moll Vell. Free.

Randa (Algaida) - 7.45pm: Assumpció Janer (harp), Miquel Checa (guitar). Randa Church. Free.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Joan Isaac and Carme Sansa (music and poetry). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Sa Pobla - 8pm: Miki & KRLS, DJ Biel Castell and others. Parc Can Cirera Prim.

SANTA EUGENIA - FIRA AGRICOLA I RAMADERA.

Santa Eugenia, Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - 10am: Poultry competitions, C. Josep Balaguer. 5pm: Children's entertainment with Spaguetti, Plaça Bernat de Santa Eugenia.

Santa Margalida - 7.30pm: Joan Ordinas Tous Festival of Music; José Manuel Álvarez (violin), Pedro Mateo (piano). Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Five euros.

S'Illot, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 11am: Flamenco dance and music; 12.30pm: Flamenco class, Plaça Llop. 5pm: Thoroughbred horses show, Football ground. 6pm: Party with La Vereda, Tom Trovador, Arigas Band, Plaça Llop. 8pm: Tapas route.

SOLLER. FERIAS. Miles de personas a la Fira de la Taronja.

Soller, Fira Taronja (Orange Fair) - 12.30pm: Xeremier pipers, followed by the opening address for the fair. Plaça Constitució.

Soller - 10am-6pm: Sant Jordi; artisan market, books, storytelling, concert at 5pm. Soller Botanical Gardens, Ctra. Palma-Puerto Soller.

Sunday, April 23

Campos - 7pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Music from the cinema. Cultural centre, C. Pare Alzina. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Sant Jordi Fiestas - 10am-2pm: Books stalls, by the port beach. 11am: Mass. 11.30am: Procession. 12 noon: Snacks, live music, Pinar del Port. 5pm: Ses Salines Choir, at the church. 8pm: Fideuà (tickets have to have been bought in advance); 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Maria Enganxa, Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Manacor, Sant Jordi Fiestas - 9am-8pm: Book fair; 8pm: Concert - Manacor Conservatory String Orchestra. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister, Plaça Convent.

BARCELONA. LIBROS. DIA DEL LIBRO. AMBIENTE EN SANT JORDI EN LA RAMBLA DE BARCELONA

Palma - From 10am: Sant Jordi; Book stalls and flowers. La Rambla.

Palma - From 10am: Sudor Sudaka, Latin party with live acts, gastronomy, skateboarding, contests. Parc WiFi, C. Manacor 66.

GETAFE - FUTBOL - PARTIDO DISPUTADO ENTRE EL GETAFE C.F. Y EL REAL MALLORCA 2-0.

Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Getafe. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 7pm: International Ballet Company, Giselle. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Porreres, Ecological Agriculture Day - 9am-4pm: Products with ecological certification, tastings, children's activities, raffles. 1.30pm: Black Cats (rockabilly). Plaça Vila.

Puerto Pollensa - 12 noon: Circ Bover (circus), 'Eufònics'. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free.

Santa Eugenia, Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - 8am: Opening of the fair - Sheep, artisan craft (stone, iron, ceramics), agricultural machinery, classic cars and bikes, children's play area. 10am: Batucada, Plaça Bernat de Santa Eugenia. 5.30pm: Folk dance with Mata Escrita, Les Escoles.

Tuesday, April 25

Palma - 8pm: Saborino (traditional fusion with pop and house). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

PALMA. NAUTICA. El salÃ³n nÃ¡utico de Palma abriÃ³ ayer sus puertas en el Moll Vell de Palma.

Thursday, April 27

Palma - From 10am: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Eleven euros. eventim-light.com / palmainternationalboatshow.com.

Pollensa - 8pm: Maria Galiana (poetry recital), Luis Santana (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Monti-Sion Church, C. de les Creus. 15 euros.

Porreres - 8pm: SimfoVents Palma, Bernat Xamena (trumpet). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Eleven euros.