Films times and showings as of tomorrow (Friday, April 21) for Ocimax, Augusta, CineCiutat, Festival Park and Porto Pi.

New this weekend is Evil Dead Rise at Festival Park, Blue Jean at CineCiutat and The Pope's Exorist at Porto Pi. Now showing John Wick 4 at Porto Pi and a special screening on Saturday at CineCiutat of Paris, Texas.

Still showing this week are: Air, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Empire of Light and Cocaine Bear.

Blue Jean (2022)

In 1988, a closeted teacher is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality.

Starring Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday. It lasts 1 hour and 37 minutes. Not rated.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 11.30am (Sun); 5.35pm (Sat); 7pm (Fri); 7.15pm (Thu); 7.40pm (Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed); 9.40pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

The Pope's Exorcist (2023)

Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.

Starring Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto and Alex Essoe. It lasts 1 hour and 43 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: Daily at 8.30pm

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Starring: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley and Anna-Maree Thomas. It lasts 1 hour 37 minutes. Rated 18.

Showtimes at Festival Park are: daily at 9.30pm

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and George Georgiou. It lasts 2 hours and 49 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: daily at 10.30pm

Air (2023)

The film Air follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

Starring: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. It lasts 1 hour and 52 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at Augusta are: daily at 8.25pm

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. It lasts 1 hour and 32 minutes and is rated PG.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); Daily at 4.15pm

Showtimes at Festival Park are: 12.40pm (Sun); 4.15pm (daily)

Empire of Light (2022)

A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s.

Starring: Olivia Coleman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth. Lasts 1 hour and 55 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 7.05pm (Mon, Wed & Thu); 7.25pm (Sun); 9.15pm (Fri & Sat)

Cocaine Bear (2023)

An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.

Starring: Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 7.30pm (Sat & Sun); 9.30pm (Thu)

Paris, Texas (1984)

Travis Henderson, an aimless drifter who has been missing for four years, wanders out of the desert and must reconnect with society, himself, his life, and his family.

Starring: Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski and Dean Stockwell. It lasts 2 hours and 25 minutes. Rated R.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: at 8pm (Sat)

Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma

Coldplay Live at River Plate on April 23 at 5.30pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights on May 19 at 8pm & May 21 at 6pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Roger Waters: This is not a drill on May 25 at 8.45pm. Click here for advance tickets.