Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3, the Cathedral will once again open its terraces to the public. The visit allows visitors to enjoy a bird's eye view of Palma and get to know the basilica from unexpected corners.

Access will be without a guide and will take place every 30 minutes. Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm and Saturdays from 10am to 1.30pm. From May 3 to May 6, residents will have free admission. You will have to present the reservation received by email at the ticket office.

The price of the ticket, which includes the visit to the Cathedral, the terraces and the Museum of Sacred Art of Mallorca, will be 20€. Access for residents will be €7. And on Fridays, presenting your ID card, you can buy a free ticket at the ticket offices of La Seu. Tickets will be on sale both on the website and at the Cathedral's ticket offices, with a maximum capacity of 60 people per visit. Visit to the terraces is not allowed for children under 8 years old.