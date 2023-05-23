This Friday, May 26 the comes the lastest Disney film The Little Mermaid. It will be showing at Rivoli in Palma and at Porto Pi.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy. Lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes. Rated PG.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: soon to be announced

Showtimes at Porto Pi are: 8.45pm to premiere on Friday, May 26

Also showing is Pedro Almodovar's short western film A Strange Way of Life (2023) starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. It will be showing at Augusta in Palma. Showtimes soon to be announced.

Summary Plot: After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship.

It lasts 30 minutes and its rated R.