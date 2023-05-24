The Council of Mallorca has published a topographical map of the Serra de Tramuntana that includes 20 hiking routes that allow visitors to discover the cultural values of all the municipalities, from Andratx to Pollensa. The itineraries are an invitation to discover the history of outstanding ethnological elements, such as snow houses, estates, watchfall tower and hydraulic systems, which led to the Serra de Tramuntana being declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Cultural Landscape category in 2011.

These elements are signposted on the map, as well as the public transport stops for starting and finishing excursions using the bus, the refuges and the GR trails and other outstanding tracks. Editorial Alpina, a specialist in mountain cartography, has assited with the edition of the map published on a scale of 1:50,000. The paths chosen coincide with those described in the book Rutes culturals, poble a poble, published by the Consorci Serra de Tramuntana Patrimoni Mundial, a body dependent on the Council of Mallorca. So far, 3,000 maps have been printed and will be distributed free of charge throughout the municipalities of the Serra de Tramuntana.

Each of the routes indicates the level of difficulty, the estimated time of the hike, the distance and whether it is a circular route or a round trip through the same place. In addition, they all have a QR code that leads to the Consorci's official website, from where users can download the route in GPX format.

Various proposals

The map offers a route for each municipality in the Serra de Tramuntana, so it also includes one that runs through Palma, specifically through the estates of Establiments Vell, Sarrià and Bunyolí. There are also those that pass through Alaro's castle, the viewpoints of Son Marroig, in Valldemossa, or the Galatzó finca, in Calvia. Other highlights are Sa Resclosa (Puigpunyent), Can Prohom (Soller), Binibassí (Fornalutx) and Biniarroi (Mancor).