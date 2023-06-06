This Friday, June 9 premiere's the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in English at Ocimax in Palma. Times and other locations to be announced soon. Watch this space.

Serving as both a standalone sequel to Bumblebee (2018) and prequel to Transformers (2007), the film was directed by Steven Caple Jr.

It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov.

Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Film lasts 2 hours and 7 minustes and its rated PB-13.

Also showing on Friday, June 9 at CineCiutat in Palma is drama/thriller Master Gardener (2022).

It stars Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell and its director is Paul Schrader.

The film is about a meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager.

The film lasts 1 hour and 51 minutes and its rated R.