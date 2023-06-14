This Friday, June 16 premiere's Asteroid City with an ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Its plot follows the transformative events that occur at an annual Junior Stargazer convention in the retro-futuristic version of 1955.

The project was first announced in September 2020 as an untitled romance film, with Anderson writing and directing. Originally set for Rome, filming took place in Spain between August and October 2021, with cinematographer Robert D. Yeoman and COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Several sets in Chinchón, resembling a desert landscape and a mock train station, were used for the shoot. The post-production process included editor Barney Pilling and composer Alexandre Desplat in his sixth collaboration with Anderson. The official title was revealed in October 2021.

Asteroid City had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2023, where it competed for the Palme d'Or.

The film will be screened at Rivoli in Palma this Friday at 5.30pm. Also at Ocine in Porto Pi at 3.45pm. Festival Park will screen it at 9.45pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Also don't forget that The Flash will also premiere this weekend at Ocimax in Palma at 3.30pm, 6.20pm and 9.10pm and at Ocine Porto Pi at 8.30pm. Artesiete in Fan will screen it on Tuesday only at 4.30pm. Festival Park will show it at daily at 6.20pm, 9.35pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) and a morning show at 12.15pm on Sunday.

Watch this space for further screenings and locations.