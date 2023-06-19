Magawoof – Mallorca’s Fun Dog Show – is returning for its third edition. Held at Baleares International College, Sa Porrassa, on Saturday 24 June, the event promises an eight-category Dog Show, dog agility, dog training, food trucks, cold drinks, caricatures, a raffle, and much more. Entrance is five euros and proceeds go to Calvia Lions’ ongoing project: Music Therapy for seriously ill children at Hospital Son Espases.

Event organiser, and President of Calvia Lions, Adrian Elkinson, said: “Mallorca is an island of dog lovers and it makes perfect sense to bring them all together to celebrate everything that makes them ‘man’s best friend’. Very much a family-friendly affair, we’ll have plenty to keep adults and children occupied, from a trio of food trucks to a caricature artist, but the eight-category Dog Show will undoubtedly take centre stage. We can’t wait to see those waggy tails and cute puppies competing for a coveted Magawoof rosette.”

As with previous editions of Magawoof, Baleares International College, Sa Porrassa, is playing host, and Principal Alison Colwell is keen for it to stay on the annual event calendar: “For many of our students, dogs are a loyal companion, a trusted confidante, and a good playmate - and Magawoof is a great way to acknowledge the joy they bring to our lives. It also gives us the opportunity to raise funds for Children’s Music Therapy at Hospital Son Espases, an important service that helps reduce the perception of pain and anxiety, and promotes relaxation in a hospital setting. We couldn’t be happier to offer our support, and we thank all the sponsors and attendees for their generosity.”

Magawoof is on Saturday 24 June, between 11:00 and 16:00, and Dog Show Entry Forms – complete with full category list and timetable - can be requested by email. For this, and any other enquiries, email magawoofmallorca@gmail.com. Please follow Magawoof on social media (Facebook @magawoofmallorca and Instagram @maga.woof) for regular pupdates.