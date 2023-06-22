International artists of “recognised prestige” in opera and classical music will come together this summer in a musical event that seeks to consolidate itself as “the beacon of opera in the Mediterranean”: Cap Rocat Festival. Created by the Mallorcan designer Antonio Obrador and under the artistic and musical direction of Ilias Tzempetodinis and Pablo Mielgo, respectively, it is organised by the Madina Mayurqa Foundation in collaboration with the Hotel Cap Rocat, which will host the festival on August 4th, 5th and 6th. It also returns with important new features, such as the launch of a master class with the mezzo-soprano Elina Garança, the most important mezzo-soprano in the world today, and an agreement with the renowned record label Deutsche Grammophon.

The organisers of the Cap Rocat Festival are thus inviting you to live “a unique experience in a magical enclave”, the old military fortress that is Cap Rocat, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). A wish that will materialise with the voices of Nadie Sierra, Pretty Yende and Maria Agresta, as well as the aforementioned Elina Garança; the baritone Luca Salsi, the tenor Michael Fabiano, the conductor Nicola Luisotti, the pianist Arcadi Volodos and the musicians of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears (OSIB).

Piano recital by Arcadi Volodos.

Programme

On the programme, the first evening (August 4) will feature a concert version of Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana. Nicola Luisotti will conduct the singers Elina Garança, Michael Fabiano, Luca Salsi and Maria Agresta, accompanied by a choir and the Simfònica. One day later, on August 5, a piano recital will be given by Arcadi Volodos under the title Homenaje a Alicia de Larrocha (1923-2009). Works by Mompou and Scriabin will be performed; and finally, the Cap Rocat Festival will bid farewell to its 2023 edition with an Opera Gala, under the direction of Pablo Mielgo, with two of the most important voices on the current lyric scene: Pretty Yende - who performed at the coronation of Charles III last May - and Nadine Sierra. They will also be joined by musicians from the Simfònica de Balears (Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands). Tickets are already on sale at www.festivalcaprocat.com.

Mezzo-soprano Elina Garança will launch a master class.



A line-up which, in the words of Ilias Tzempetodinis, aspires to “be the new beacon of opera and symphonic music in Mallorca, Spain and the Mediterranean during the summer”. The festival’s artistic director put together the line-up in just a few weeks, a “milestone”, acknowledged Pablo Mielgo and Antonio Obrador. “I thought it was crazy because of the short time, but together we have created an event with which we want to be at the centre of summer festivals,” added Tzempetodinis.

For his part, the festival’s creator, Antonio Obrador, stressed the importance of “bringing classical music to Mallorca” and “bringing together great opera and classical stars for these three days, which will put the island on the map of opera, an emblematic location for an incomparable musical experience”.

Finally, Pablo Mielgo praised the architects of the Cap Rocat Festival and confessed that it is “a real luxury” to work hand in hand with Tzempetodinis, who is also the artistic coordinator of the Teatro San Carlos in Naples. He also gave this event as an example of “cultural tourism” in a Community that supports culture and hopes that they will continue to do so.

News

Two new features of this year’s festival were also unveiled at the presentation. The first is a collaboration with the record label Deutsche Grammophon (Universal Music Group), which will include the performances on its global Stage+ platform; the second is a masterclass by the renowned singer Elina Garança. The masterclass will be aimed at a selection of musicians and, at the same time, will be open to the public who wish to attend.