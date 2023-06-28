Entitled "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning", the new cinematic adventure arrives in cinemas in two parts, the first to be released on 12 July and the second in June 2024, after countless postponements that have only increased the anticipation surrounding the film.

With an estimated budget of $300 million, the shoot was the first to be affected by the pandemic: Cruise and his crew were in northern Italy when that part of the country became the western epicentre of the coronavirus in February 2020, days before the whole world came to a standstill. But it was also the first Hollywood production to return to business with a strict protocol that set the tone for the rest of the industry, allowing them to film in the empty streets of Venice and Rome, for once free of the millions of tourists who visit year-round.

The film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny. It was directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. It is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018).

In his new mission, Agent Hunt must track down a novel computer weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands, leading him on a relentless race around the world.

Rome, Venice, Abu Dhabi and the Swiss Alps are just some of the locations over which Cruise and the rest of the cast deploy an assortment of breathtaking stunts, fights and chases against a new villain of unknown intentions: Gabriel, played by Latino Esai Morales.

Tickets are now on sale in English at Ocine in Porto Pi for Thursday, July 13 at 5pm.

Watch this space for updates.