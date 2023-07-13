These are the new showtimes and locations from tomorrow, Friday, July 14 at Rivoli, Ocine, Festival Park and CineCiutat.

New this week is Disney and Pixar's lastest animated film Elemental.

Elemental (2023)

Starring Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen

Director Peter Sohn

Plot Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together

Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 3pm





Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Director Christopher McQuarrie

Plot Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are: 4pm, 7pm, 10pm

Showtimes at Ocine in Palma are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm

Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 5.40pm, 9.15pm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen

Director James Mangold

Plot Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 22m.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm

are: 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: 10pm

in Porto Pi are: 10pm Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 6pm (Sun), 7.40pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)



Asteriod City (2023)

Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks

Director Wes Anderson

Plot The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are: 7.10pm

in Palma are: 7.10pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 6.05pm (Weekend and Mon, Tue & Wed), 8.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed ), 10.10pm (Fri)

Coming next week: Barbie (2023)

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m.

Watch this space for showtimes and locations!

Tickets on sale at Ocine Porto Pi for showings at 3.50pm and 6.30pm.