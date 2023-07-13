New animated film premieres in English on Friday on Mallorca
Showtimes from Friday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 20
These are the new showtimes and locations from tomorrow, Friday, July 14 at Rivoli, Ocine, Festival Park and CineCiutat.
New this week is Disney and Pixar's lastest animated film Elemental.
Elemental (2023)
Starring Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen
Director Peter Sohn
Plot Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together
Rated PG. 1h 41m.
Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 3pm
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell
Director Christopher McQuarrie
Plot Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Rated PG-13. 2h 43m.
Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are: 4pm, 7pm, 10pm
Showtimes at Ocine in Palma are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm
Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 5.40pm, 9.15pm
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)
Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen
Director James Mangold
Plot Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
