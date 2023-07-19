The films Oppenheimer and Barbie to premiere in English on Thursday across Mallorca
Showtimes from Thursday, July 20 to Thursday, July 27
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. | Youtube: Universal Pictures
The first film Oppenheimer (2023) is epic biographical thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It's the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. Rated R. 3h.
Showing at Ocimax in Palma: daily at 12pm, 5.35pm & 9pm
Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi: both daily at 3.50pm, 6.35pm; On Sat, Sun & Wed at 12.10pm
Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: daily at 5.05pm, 8.25pm & 9.30pm
The film was announced in September 2021 when Universal Pictures won the bidding war. Murphy was the first member of the cast to join, signing on to portray Oppenheimer in October, while the main cast signed on between November 2021 and April 2022.
Barbie (2023)
The other film is the fantasy comedy Barbie (2023) which is based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who go on a journey of self-discovery after their expulsion from the utopia Barbie Land, alongside a large ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and l Ferrell
In the film Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. It's rated PG-13. 1h 54m.
Filming took place primarily at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in England from March to July 2022.
Showing at Augusta in Palma from Wednesday to Sunday at 5.30pm and 7.45pm
Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi in Palma daily at 12.15pm
Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi daily at 3.50pm and 6.30pm. On Sat, Sun & Wed at 12.30pm
Showing at Cineciutat in Palma 5.10pm, 7.20pm & 10pm
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell
Director Christopher McQuarrie
Plot Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Rated PG-13. 2h 43m.
Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are on Thur 20, Fri, 21, Sat 22 and Sun 23 at 4pm, 7pm and 10pm
Showtimes at Ocine in Palma are daily at 4.15pm
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)
Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen
Director James Mangold
Plot Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
Rated PG-13. 2h 22m.
Showtimes at Rivoli are on Thur 20, Fri 21 and Sat 22 at 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks
Director Wes Anderson
Plot The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.
Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.
Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are 5.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)
Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
Starring Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne
Director Patrick Wilson
Plot The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all.
Rated PG-13. 1h 47m
Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are daily at 12.45pm
