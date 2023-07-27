Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell
Director Christopher McQuarrie
Plot Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Rated PG-13. 2h 43m.
Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are at 6.30pm, 9.30pm (Both showing on Tuesday and Wednesday)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)
Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen
Director James Mangold
Plot Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
