Here are the films showing across Mallorca from Friday, July 28.

Oppenheimer at Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park, and CineCiutat and Barbie at Augusta, Festival Park, Ocine in Porto Pi and CineCiutut. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at Rivoli and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Rivoli.

Barbie (2023)

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m

Showing at Augusta in Palma from Wednesday to Sunday at 5.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.05pm

in Palma from Wednesday to Sunday at 5.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.05pm Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi in Palma daily at 12pm, 4pm

in Palma daily at 12pm, 4pm Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi at 12.30pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 7pm (Mon & Wed), 10.20pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu)

in Marratxi at 12.30pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 7pm (Mon & Wed), 10.20pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu) Showing at Cineciutat in Palma at 6pm (Daily except Fri), 8pm (Fri), 8.20pm (Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu), 8.35pm (Sun & Mon), 10pm (Sun & Mon ), 9.30pm (Fri, Mon & Wed)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon

Director Christopher Nolan

Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb

Rated R. 3h.

Showing at Ocimax in Palma: daily at 12pm, 5.45pm, 9.10pm

in Palma: daily at 12pm, 5.45pm, 9.10pm Showing at Rivoli in Palma: 3pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 8pm (Mon & Tue)

in Palma: 3pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 8pm (Mon & Tue) Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu), 9.40pm (Mon & Wed)

in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu), 9.40pm (Mon & Wed) Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.20pm (Sat & Mon), 6.10pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu) 8.10pm (Daily except Fri), 9.30pm (Fri)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Director Christopher McQuarrie

Plot Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are at 6.30pm, 9.30pm (Both showing on Tuesday and Wednesday)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen

Director James Mangold

Plot Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Rated PG-13. 2h 22m.