This Friday, September 15, Rivoli in Palma will be showing A Haunting in Venice is an upcoming American supernatural mystery film co-produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie. The film serves as the sequel to Death on the Nile (2022), and it is the third one overall in which Branagh portrays the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The ensemble cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.
Film is rated PG-13 and lasts 1 hour and 43 minutes.
Will be showing at Rivoli from Friday, September 15. (Times to be announced shortly).
Also to premiere this Friday is After Everything to be showing at Ocimax in Palma (Times to be announced shortly).
After Everything is an upcoming American romantic drama film written and directed by Castille Landon, based on the characters from the After series of novels by Anna Todd. The direct sequel to After Ever Happy (2022) and the fifth and final installment in the After film series, it stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprising their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, respectively.
The film is rated R and lasts 1 hour and 33 minutes.
These are the films showing this week (From Friday, September 8 to Thursday, September 14)
Starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro
Director Antoine Fuqua
Plot Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to come to terms with the horrible things he has done in the past and finds a strange comfort in doing justice on behalf of the downtrodden. While at home in southern Italy, he discovers that his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events begin to unravel, McCall understands what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mob.
