This Friday, September 15, Rivoli in Palma will be showing A Haunting in Venice is an upcoming American supernatural mystery film co-produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie. The film serves as the sequel to Death on the Nile (2022), and it is the third one overall in which Branagh portrays the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The ensemble cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

Film is rated PG-13 and lasts 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Will be showing at Rivoli from Friday, September 15. (Times to be announced shortly).

Also to premiere this Friday is After Everything to be showing at Ocimax in Palma (Times to be announced shortly).

After Everything is an upcoming American romantic drama film written and directed by Castille Landon, based on the characters from the After series of novels by Anna Todd. The direct sequel to After Ever Happy (2022) and the fifth and final installment in the After film series, it stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprising their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, respectively.

The film is rated R and lasts 1 hour and 33 minutes.

These are the films showing this week (From Friday, September 8 to Thursday, September 14)

The Nun II

Starring Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Storm Reid

Director Corin Hardy

Plot 1956 - France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. Sister Irene once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun. Sequel to “The Nun” (2018).

Rated R. 1h 50m

Showing at Ocimax in Palma: daily at 5pm, 7.15pm, 9.30pm; 12.10pm (Sat & Sun)

in Palma: daily at 5pm, 7.15pm, 9.30pm; 12.10pm (Sat & Sun) Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.50pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thur); daily at 9.30pm; 12.15pm (Sun)

in Marratxi: 6.50pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thur); daily at 9.30pm; 12.15pm (Sun) Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi: daily at 6.45pm; 12.20pm (Sat & Sun)

in Porto Pi: daily at 6.45pm; 12.20pm (Sat & Sun) Showing at Artesiete Fan in Palma: 9.45pm (Tue)

The Equalizer 3

Starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro

Director Antoine Fuqua

Plot Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to come to terms with the horrible things he has done in the past and finds a strange comfort in doing justice on behalf of the downtrodden. While at home in southern Italy, he discovers that his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events begin to unravel, McCall understands what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mob.

Rated R. 1h 48m.

Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi: daily at 10pm

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m

Showing at Augusta in Palma: from Wednesday to Sunday at 6.25pm

in Palma: from Wednesday to Sunday at 6.25pm Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi in Palma at: daily at 3.50pm





Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon

Director Christopher Nolan

Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb

Rated R. 3h.