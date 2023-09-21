Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, September 22.
New this week is Straysat Festival Park in Marratix and The Survivorat Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre. Still showing is After Everything at Ocine in Porto Pi, A Haunting in Venice at Rivoli in Palma and Ocine in Porto Pi and Barbie at Augusta in Palma and Festival Park in Marratxi.
Strays (2023)
Starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher
Director Josh Greenbaum
Plot An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.
Rated R. 1h 33m.
Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 10.20pm
The Survivor (2021)
Starring Ben Foster, Billy Magnussen and Vicky Krieps
Director Barry Levinson
Plot After World War II, Harry Haft is a boxer who fought against his peers in concentration camps. Haunted by memories, he tries to use fighting legends as a way to find his love.
Rated R. 2h 9m.
Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan are: 7.10pm (Tue)
After Everything (2023)
Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford and Mimi Keene
Director Castille Landon
Plot After breaking up with his true love, best-selling author Hardin Scott travels to Portugal in an attempt to make amends for his past behavior.
Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan
Director Kenneth Branagh
Plot In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.
Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.
Showtimes at Rivoli are: daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm
Showtimes at Festival Park are: 5.10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed); 7.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu)
Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: daily at 4.15pm
Barbie (2023)
Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling
Director Greta Gerwig
Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Rated PG-13. 1h 54m
Showing at Augusta in Palma: from Wednesday to Sunday at 6.50pm
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.