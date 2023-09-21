Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, September 22.

New this week is Strays at Festival Park in Marratix and The Survivor at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre. Still showing is After Everything at Ocine in Porto Pi, A Haunting in Venice at Rivoli in Palma and Ocine in Porto Pi and Barbie at Augusta in Palma and Festival Park in Marratxi.

Strays (2023)

Starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher

Director Josh Greenbaum

Plot An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.

Rated R. 1h 33m.

Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 10.20pm

The Survivor (2021)

Starring Ben Foster, Billy Magnussen and Vicky Krieps

Director Barry Levinson

Plot After World War II, Harry Haft is a boxer who fought against his peers in concentration camps. Haunted by memories, he tries to use fighting legends as a way to find his love.

Rated R. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan are: 7.10pm (Tue)

After Everything (2023)

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford and Mimi Keene

Director Castille Landon

Plot After breaking up with his true love, best-selling author Hardin Scott travels to Portugal in an attempt to make amends for his past behavior.

Rated R. 1h 33m.

Showtimes at Ocine Porto Pi are: 12.45pm (Sat & Sun)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan

Director Kenneth Branagh

Plot In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli are: daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm

daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm Showtimes at Festival Park are: 5.10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed); 7.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu)

5.10pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed); 7.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: daily at 4.15pm

Barbie (2023)

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m