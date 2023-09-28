Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, September 29.

New this week is The Creator showing at Ocimax, Festival Park, Ocine in Porto Pi and Artesiete in Fan. Also Expend4bles showing at Festival Park and Saw X at Ocine in Porto Pi. Still being screened at Rivoli is A Haunting in Venice. CineCiutat is hosting several films in English for different events. See below.

The Creator (2023)

Starring John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Gemma Chan. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Against the backdrop of a war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence, a former soldier finds the secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child. Rated PG-13. 2h 13m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4.30pm, 7.05pm, 9.40pm

in Palma are: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4.30pm, 7.05pm, 9.40pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 6.30pm

in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 6.30pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi in Palma are: daily at 3.50pm

in Palma are: daily at 3.50pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Mallorca are: 5.40pm (Tue)

Expend4bles (2023)

Starring Jason Statham, 50 Cent and Megan Fox. Director Scott Waugh. Plot Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on, the Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Rated R. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: daily at 9.30pm

Saw X (2023)

Starring Tobin Bel, Shawnee Smith and Synnøve Macody Lund. Director Kevin Greutert. Plot A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Rated R. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi in Palma are: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. Director Kenneth Branagh. Plot In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are: daily at 3.45pm, 7.30pm

in Palma are: daily at 3.45pm, 7.30pm Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: daily at 8.25pm

Films at CineCiutat in Palma

Cineciutat is having special events this week with several films being screened in English with Spanish or Catalan subtitles. Below is the listing of the films. For further information on the films click here.

Beans shwoing at 9pm on Friday

Trumbo showing at 11.30am on Saturday

Lyra showing at 7.10pm on Tuesday

See you at the movies!