Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, November 24 to Thursday, November 30.

New films showing this week are Napoleon at Augusta in Palma, Festival Park in Marratxi and CineCiutat. Wish at at Rivoli in Palma and Festival Park in Palma.CineCiutat is showing Scrapper. On Saturday special screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King at CineCiutat. Still showing is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes at Ocimax and Festival Park and The Marvel at Rivoli. Showtimes for Ocine in Porto Pi and Artesiete in Fan have not been announced. Watch this space.

Also mention that CineCiutat will be having a Scorseseason series every Thursday from 23/11 to 28/12. Next film is The King of Comedy at 7pm on 30/11. The films will be screened in their original version in English with Spanish subtitles and the ticket price will be the usual for our events: €4 for members and €7 for general admission. More information click here.

Napoleon (2023)

Starring Vanessa Kirby, Joaquin Phoenix and Ludivine Sagnier. Director Ridley Scott. Plot An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Rated R. 2h 38m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: Wednesday to Sunday at 4.45pm and 7.50pm

in Palma: Wednesday to Sunday at 4.45pm and 7.50pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 6.05pm (Fri); 6.50pm (Mon & Tue); 7.15pm (Sun & Thu); 8.15pm (Fri); 8.50pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)





Wish (2023)

Starring Ariana DeBose,Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. Director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Plot Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are: daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm

in Palma are: daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 3.30pm (Sat & Sun); 5.05pm (Fri); 8.35pm (Tue)

Scrapper (2023)

Starring Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun and Cary Crankson. Director Charlotte Regan. Plot Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl, lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality. Rated NR. 1h 24m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (daily except Fri and Sun); 6.30pm (Sun); 7.10pm /Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed); 7.30pm (Fri)





The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Starring Rachel Zegler,Tom Blyth and Viola Davis. Director Francis Lawrence. Plot Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. Rated PG-13. 2h 37m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4.25pm

in Palma are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4.25pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12pm (Sat & Sun); 4.30pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)





The Marvels (2023)

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton. Director Nia DaCosta. Plot Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma are: daily at 3.30pm

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Re-release of the restored and extended version of Peter Jackson's trilogy, to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the third part, The Return of the King.

Starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortesen. Director Peter Jackson. Plot Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring. Rated PG-13. 3h 21m.