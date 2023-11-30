Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, December 1 to Thursday, November 30.

This week there are no new films. Still showing is Napoleon at Augusta in Palma, Festival Park in Marratxi, Ocine in Porto Pi and CineCiutat; Wish at at Rivoli in Palma, Scrapper and The Old Oak at CineCiutat in Palma.

Also mention that CineCiutat will be having a Scorseseason series every Thursday from 23/11 to 28/12. Next film is After Hours at 7pm on 7/12. The films will be screened in their original version in English with Spanish subtitles and the ticket price will be the usual for our events: €4 for members and €7 for general admission. More information click here.

Wonka (2023)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Director Paul King. Plot Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Rated PG. 1h 52m.

Showtimes and locations still to be announced. Watch this space!

Napoleon (2023)

Starring Vanessa Kirby, Joaquin Phoenix and Ludivine Sagnier. Director Ridley Scott. Plot An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Rated R. 2h 38m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: Wednesday to Sunday at 4.45pm and 7.50pm

in Palma: Wednesday to Sunday at 4.45pm and 7.50pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Sat, Mon & Tue); 7.30pm (Sun); 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue)

in Palma: 4.30pm (Sat, Mon & Tue); 7.30pm (Sun); 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun); 12.30pm (Sat & Sun); 5.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue); 6.20pm (Mon); 7.10pm (Sat, Sun & Tue); 9pm (Fri, Sat & Sun); 9.50pm (Wed)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun); 12.30pm (Sat & Sun); 5.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue); 6.20pm (Mon); 7.10pm (Sat, Sun & Tue); 9pm (Fri, Sat & Sun); 9.50pm (Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 8.45pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 8.45pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma: 4.30pm (Tue)

Wish (2023)

Starring Ariana DeBose,Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Plot Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma are: daily at 4.30pm and 6pm

Scrapper (2023)

Starring Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun and Cary Crankson. Director Charlotte Regan. Plot Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl, lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality. Rated NR. 1h 24m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm (Mon & Tue); 5.30pm (Sat); 7.05pm (Tue); 7.15pm (Weekend and Mon)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Starring Rachel Zegler,Tom Blyth and Viola Davis. Director Francis Lawrence. Plot Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. Rated PG-13. 2h 37m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4.25pm

The Old Oak (2023)

Starring Dave Turner, Ebla Mari and Claire Rodgerson. Director Ken Loach. Plot The future for the last remaining pub, The Old Oak, in a village of Northeast England, where people are leaving the land as the mines are closed. Houses are cheap and available, thus making it an ideal location for Syrian refugees. Rated NR. 1h 53m.