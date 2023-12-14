Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, December 15 to Tuesday, December 19. Films to be updated on Wednesday December 20 due to the new release of Aguaman and the Lost Kingdom which shows that day.

This week we have the premiere of Golda at Ocine in Porto Pi, Champions at Artesiete in Fan and Godzilla minus one at Festival Park. Still showing this week is Wonka at Ocimax, Ocine in Porto Pi and Festival Park; Maestro at CinceCiutat; Napoleon at Ocine in Porto Pi; Wish at at Rivoli and The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes at Ocimax in Palma.

Also mention that CineCiutat will be having a Scorseseason series every Thursday from 23/11 to 28/12. Next film is Hugo on 21/12 and Goodfellas on 28/12 both at 7pm. The films will be screened in their original version in English with Spanish subtitles and the ticket price will be the usual for our events: €4 for members and €7 for general admission. More information click here.

Golda (2023)

Starring Helen Mirren, Zed Josef and Henry Goodman. Director Guy Nattiv. Plot Focuses on the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel,‘ faced during the Yom Kippur War. Rated PG-13. 1h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.40pm (Fri to Tue); 5.45pm (Wed & Thu)

Champions (2023)

Starring Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Matt Cook. Director Bobby Farrelly. Plot A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. Rated PG-13. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Artesiete Fan: 5pm (Tue)

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Starring Minami Hamabe, Ryunosuke Kamiki and Sakura Ando. Director Takashi Yamazaki. Plot Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Rated PG-13. 2h 4m. Film is in Japanese, Russian and English.

Showtimes at Cinesea Festival Park: 11.55am (Sat), 12.25pm (Sun), 6.45pm (Fri & Sun), 9.30pm (Sat, Mon & Tue),10.30pm (Fri & Sat)





Wonka (2023)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Director Paul King. Plot Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Rated PG. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma : 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4.30pm and 6.45pm

: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4.30pm and 6.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi : 12.30pm (Sat & Sun), 4.05pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 6.45pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 9.35pm (Fri & Sun)

: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun), 4.05pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 6.45pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 9.35pm (Fri & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sun), 10.45pm (Fri to Tue)

Maestro (2023)

Starring Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer. Director Bradley Cooper. Plot This love story chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Rated R. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Sat, Sun & Mon), 4.35pm (Fri), 7.20pm (Tue), 8.40pm (Fri), 8.55pm (Tue), 9.40pm (Sat & Mon)

Napoleon (2023)

Starring Vanessa Kirby, Joaquin Phoenix and Ludivine Sagnier. Director Ridley Scott. Plot An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Rated R. 2h 38m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

Wish (2023)

Starring Ariana DeBose,Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Plot Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm





The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Starring Rachel Zegler,Tom Blyth and Viola Davis. Director Francis Lawrence. Plot Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. Rated PG-13. 2h 37m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 8pm

To premiere next week (Wednesday, December 20)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Starring Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson. Director James Wan. Plot Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. Rated PG-13. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi : 10.15pm

: 10.15pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.40pm & 9.35pm

To premiere next week (Thursday, December 21)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (2023)

Starring Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Diana Ross. Directors Beyoncé and Ed Burke. Plot Beyoncé in performance at her record-breaking RENAISSANCE World Tour and the creative mastermind behind it. Not rated. 2h 49m.

Showing at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 7pm

See you at the movies!