Organisers have announced the first confirmed artists, with more than 50 names led by three international bands. Pet Shop Boys, Blondie and Underworld will visit Mallorca for the first time for the seventh edition of the Mallorca Live Festival. Two-day tickets (from 99 euros) and three-day tickets (from 109 euros) are already available on the festival's website and the official ticketing website, See Tickets.

After their confirmation for the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, Pet Shop Boys will finally bring their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour to the island and celebrate their greatest hits at Mallorca Live Festival 2024. The band is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history. Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have reached the UK Top 30 with 42 singles, Top 10 with 22 singles and four number ones. They have released 14 studio albums, all of which have reached the UK Top 10, as well as album charts around the world. Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have played to millions of people in 63 countries and have headlined the world's biggest festivals, including Corona Capital (Mexico City), Sónar Barcelona, Primavera Sound (Barcelona, Madrid and Porto), Glastonbury (UK) and Summer Sonic (Japan), among others. After releasing the compilation SMASH - The Singles 1985-2020 in 2023, the 15th Pet Shop Boys album will be released in 2024, which will mark four decades since the release of the band's first single.

Blondie, meanwhile, is one of the most innovative and influential bands of our time. Led by the iconic and pioneering Debbie Harry, Blondie brought punk to the dancefloor and introduced the sounds of hip-hop to a wider audience, while building a catalogue of immortal hits along the way, such as Heart of Glass, Rapture, One Way Or Another and The Tide Is High. Over the past four decades, his influence has shaped and continues to be an inspiration in the worlds of music, fashion and art. Their chart success, fearless spirit and exceptional longevity led them to be inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and to sell over 40 million albums worldwide to date. Blondie's vitality today is all the more striking after 40 years of a storied career.

Meanwhile, the British duo Underworld led the leap into mainstream progressive techno more than three decades ago and have remained unstoppable ever since. Karl Hyde and Rick Smith were already well established in the underground techno scene of the 1990s when their big break came in 1996. Their timeless anthem Born Slippy (Nuxx) became the soundtrack of a generation when it was featured in the film Trainspotting. Over the next two decades, they built on that success without compromise: selling millions of albums, performing at festivals and clubs around the world with countless sold outs, scoring films by Academy Award-winning directors Anthony Minghella and Danny Boyle, exhibiting in galleries and providing the soundtrack to the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Their latest projects include Drift, which released new material every week for a year, and 2023 has seen the release of hypnotic new singles And the colour red and Denver Luna. They also sold out the Royal Albert Hall and played amazing shows at Coachella, Junction 2 and Lowlands.

Bands

The line-up for Mallorca's musical event par excellence "is a reflection of an island full of contrasts that welcomes people from all over the world, with very different sounds from different corners of the globe", according to the organisers. Thus, we find "two institutions" such as the Scots Belle & Sebastian with their precious pop and the wild punk of the North American Jeff Rosenstock. From England will come the agitated rap-punk of Sleaford Mods and the distorted guitars of Shame.

Dance music will have many accents in this edition, with Chancha Vía Circuito, the project of the Argentine producer Pedro Canale in b2b format with the Briton settled in Latin America, Robin Perkins, alias El Búho; the New York DJ and itinerant producer Nickodemus, pioneer of the global fusion of rhythms; the Syrian wedding singer turned global dance icon, Omar Souleyman, and the psychedelic cumbia of the Mexicans Sonido Gallo Negro, among the first confirmed artists.

One of the most beloved bands in Mallorca, the Uruguayans No Te Va Gustar, a benchmark of Rio de la Plata rock, will come to celebrate their 30-year career. The international guitar department is completed with two emerging bands from the United Kingdom, The K's, and from Ireland, Sprints.