In Mallorca, Christmas is adorned with a culinary tradition that goes beyond the conventional: the savouring of churros. These delicious fried delicacies have become the heart of winter celebrations on the island. As the streets are lit up with Christmas lights, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of fairy tales, residents and visitors alike find churros a perfect way to combat the cold. They are ideal not only as an energising breakfast but also as a comforting snack after a day of shopping or even as a sweet ending to a night out. The experience is completed by dipping these crispy, golden churros into a cup of hot chocolate, turning this simple act into a true celebration of the holiday season.

The island offers numerous places where one can enjoy this delicious sweet. From cosy bars to specialised churrerías, Mallorca is full of establishments that serve freshly made churros, accompanied by a steaming cup of chocolate or coffee. These corners become meeting places, where families, friends, couples or even individuals can enjoy the small pleasures that winter brings during the most magical time of the year. For those looking to eat churros, here is a selection of the best bars and churros bars in Mallorca, each with its own unique charm, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience this Christmas season.

Churrería La Artesana (Arzobispo Aspargo 5, Palma). If you are looking for a traditional place free of posturing, this is the place for you. In this churrería in Ciutat they offer artisan churros accompanied by hot, thick chocolate.

La Esquinita de Paco (Carrer de Can Malvasia 1, Marratxí). One of those that never fails. As they do every year, they extend their opening hours until 12 noon so that the early risers can also enjoy their traditional churros.

For those who are not fond of churros or porras, they also have the option of accompanying hot chocolate, coffee or tea with other foods. For example, with a traditional coca de cuarto or an ensaimada. Can Joan de s'Aigo (C/Can Sans, 10; and C/Baró de Santa Maria del Sepulcre, 5, and Carrer del Sindicat, 74) has been and still is one of the oldest and best-known chocolate shops in Mallorca. In its premises in Ciutat you can choose from a wide range of typical Mallorcan products.