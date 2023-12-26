Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Wednesday, December 27 to Tuesday, January 2. Showtimes and releases to be updated after the New Year.

This week the new release is Next Goal Wins by director Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) which is showing at CineCiutat in Palma and Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi.

Also mention that CineCiutat will be having a Scorseseason series every Thursday from 23/11 to 28/12. The last film is Goodfellas on 28/12 at 7pm. The films will be screened in their original version in English with Spanish subtitles and the ticket price will be the usual for our events: €4 for members and €7 for general admission. More information click here.

*Showtimes for CineCiutat are until Thursday, 4 January

*Showtimes for Cinesa Festival Park are until Tuesday, 2 January

Next Goal Wins (2023)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley and Kaimana. Director Taika Waititi. Plot The story of the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Cineciutat in Palma: 5pm (Wed, Thu, Sat & Tue); 5.40 (Fri), 7pm (Wed, Thu, Sat & Mon); 7.05pm (Thu & Tue); 7.40pm (Fri); 9.10pm (Tue); 9.15pm (Mon); 9.30 (Fri & Wed); 9.45 (Thu)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.40pm (daily except Sun)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Starring Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson. Director James Wan. Plot Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. Rated PG-13. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10 (Wed & Sun), 4.15pm (daily except Mon), 6.45pm (daily except Sun), 9.15pm (daily except Sun)

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10.15pm

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30 (Wed, Sat & Sun), 9.35pm (daily except Sun)

Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 8pm (Tue)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (2023)

Starring Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Diana Ross. Directors Beyoncé and Ed Burke. Plot Beyoncé in performance at her record-breaking RENAISSANCE World Tour and the creative mastermind behind it. Not rated. 2h 49m.

Showing at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 7pm (Thu, Fri & Sat)

Showing at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 11.55pm (Sat & Sun), 4.25pm (Sun), 9.35pm (Thu & Sat)





Wonka (2023)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Director Paul King. Plot Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Rated PG. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (daily except Mon), daily at 4.30pm; 6.45pm (Wed & Mon)

Wish (2023)

Starring Ariana DeBose,Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Plot Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm (Wed & Thu)

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Starring Minami Hamabe, Ryunosuke Kamiki and Sakura Ando. Director Takashi Yamazaki. Plot Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Rated PG-13. 2h 4m. Film is in Japanese, Russian and English.

Showtimes at Cinesea Festival Park: 3.45pm (daily except Sun)

Special New Year's Eve Screening

The Apartment (1960)

Starring Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine and Fred MacMurray. Director Billy Wilder. Plot A Manhattan insurance clerk tries to rise in his company by letting its executives use his apartment for trysts, but complications and a romance of his own ensue. Rated 13. 2h 5m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.30pm (Sat)

See you at the movies!