Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, February 16 to Thursday, February 22.

New films that were released on Valentine's Day are: Madame Web, Bob Marley: One Love and Priscilla. Still showing is Poor Things and Ferrari.

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Plot The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 6pm, 8.05pm and 10.10pm

in Palma: daily at 6pm, 8.05pm and 10.10pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), 7pm (Mon), 9.40pm (Tue, Wed & Thu)

Madame Web (2024)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Dakota Johnson. Director S.J. Clarkson. Plot Cassandra Webb develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present. Rated PG-13. 1h 56m.

Showtimes for Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 5.25pm and 7.45pm

in Palma: daily at 5.25pm and 7.45pm Showtimes for Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Tue), 7pm (Daily except Mon), 7.30pm (Mon), 9.35pm (Mon), 9.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 10.15pm (Wed & Thu)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Tue), 7pm (Daily except Mon), 7.30pm (Mon), 9.35pm (Mon), 9.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 10.15pm (Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan : 6.30pm (Tue)

: 6.30pm (Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun)

Priscilla (2023)

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi and Ari Cohen. Director Sofia Coppola. Plot When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Rated R. 1h 53m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 4.20pm

in Marratxi: daily at 4.20pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10.40pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 10.40pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.35pm (Daily except Fri), 5pm (Thu), 6.55pm (Fri), 7pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 7.20pm (Thu), 9.15pm (Fri), 9.30pm (Sat & Tue)

Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Nominated to 11 Oscars and 11 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.40pm and 6.20pm

in Palma: daily at 3.40pm and 6.20pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 6.40pm (Sun); 9.05pm (Mon & Wed)

Ferrari (2023)

Starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penelope Cruz. Director Michael Mann. Plot Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Rated R. 2h 10m. Nominated for 1 BAFTA.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.40pm (Daily except Fri), 6.45pm (Fri), 7.10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.20pm (Mon & Wed), 9.35pm (Sat & Tue)

Coming soon on March 1st

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Tickets on sale now at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi.

