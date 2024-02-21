Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, February 23 to Thursday, February 29.

New films this week are May December and All of Us Strangers. Still showing is Madame Web, Bob Marley: One Love, Priscilla, Poor Things and Ferrari. CineCiutat will be showing again for their Oscar segment: Oppenheimer and The Holdovers.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium and CineCiutat.

May December (2023)

Starring Natalie Portman, Chris Tenzis and Charles Melton. Director Todd Haynes. Plot Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Rated R. 1h 57m. Nominated for 1 Oscar.

Showing at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Wed), 4.50pm (Thu), 5.05pm (Fri, Mon & Tue), 7pm ( daily except Sun), 9.15pm (Sat & Tue), 9.30pm (Wed & Thu)

All of Us Strangers (2023)

Starring Andrew Scott, Paul MescalCarter and John Grout. Director Andrew Haigh. Plot A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before. Rated R. 1h 45m.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Thu), 5pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.15pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue), 7.45pm (Wed & Thu), 9.15pm (Fri), 9.30pm (Tue), 9.45pm (Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu)

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Plot The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 8.20pm and 10.30pm

in Palma: daily at 8.20pm and 10.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), daily at 9.30pm

in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), daily at 9.30pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10.40pm

Madame Web (2024)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Dakota Johnson. Director S.J. Clarkson. Plot Cassandra Webb develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present. Rated PG-13. 1h 56m.

Showtimes for Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.5pm (daily except Thu)

Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 6.30pm (Tue)

Priscilla (2023)

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi and Ari Cohen. Director Sofia Coppola. Plot When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Rated R. 1h 53m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm & 9.40pm (Fri & Wed) , 7.10pm & 9.20pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu)

Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Nominated to 11 Oscars and 11 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.15am (Sun), 6.55pm (Wed), 9.15pm (Fri & Mon)

Ferrari (2023)

Starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penelope Cruz. Director Michael Mann. Plot Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Rated R. 2h 10m. Nominated for 1 BAFTA.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 4pm

in Marratxi: daily at 4pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R. 3h. Nominated for 13 Oscars. Winner of 7 BAFTA’s.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Wed), 6.30pm (Sat & Mon)

The Holdovers (2023)

Starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Director Alexander Payne. Plot Nobody likes teacher Paul Hunham -not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. Rated PG-12. 2h 13m. Nominated for 5 Oscars and winner of 2 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 5.15pm (Sun), 6.45pm (Thu)

Coming soon on March 1st

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Tickets on sale now at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.15pm

in Porto Pi: 5.15pm Tickets on sale now at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 5.30pm and 9.10pm

See you at the movies!