The legendary band Simple Minds has been confirmed as the third group of the eagerly awaited Palma Concert Series in Palma!

The iconic Scottish band will delight fans with an unforgettable show on July 17 in one of the highlights of the Mallorcan summer.

The concert in Palma Concert Series is part of the Simple Minds world tour, which continues to reap accolades and draw crowds at every stop. The band's inclusion in the Palma Concert Series represents an exciting milestone for the event, consolidating its position as one of the most outstanding music festivals in the region.

It was announced earlier this month that James Blunt and Tom Jones would also be performing at Trui Son Fusteret Showground this summer - on July 23 and 30 respectively.

There will be a VIP PREMIUM PALCO area with the best views of the stage, first class table service and private parking. The VIP area will be tables for 6 people.

The tickets will be numbered in the arena and bleachers. There will also be an area for those who want to enjoy the concert standing up and dance with their companions.

The price of the tickets will be from 65€. Tickets to live this unique experience in the VIP PREMIUM PALCO area is 1500€ for 6 people.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW.

Tickets will be available at the official sales points.

palmaconcertseries.com

sonfusteret.com

elcorteingles.com

IMPORTANT: Tickets on sale only through official channels.