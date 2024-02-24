Balearics Day on Friday, March 1st offers a plethora of events across Mallorca, celebrating local culture. From folk dances to open days at historical sites, the day is filled with music, dance, and exploration. Noteworthy events include martial arts exhibitions in Palma, a ceramics fair in Marratxi, and home football match between Real Mallorca and Girona. The weekend continues the festivities with more open days, concerts, and cultural showcases, providing something for everyone to enjoy. Also on Thursday get your engines started at the Rally Isla Mallorca gets under way.

Click here for complete Balearics Day programme. Plenty of events for Balearics Day. Friday, March 1 BALEARICS DAY Arenal - 12 noon: Arenal Band of Music and Castanyetes en Festa; 7pm: Folk dance. Plaça Major.

- 12 noon: Arenal Band of Music and Castanyetes en Festa; 7pm: Folk dance. Plaça Major. Banyalbufar - 12 noon: Al Mayurqa; traditional Mallorcan music. Plaça Vila.

- 12 noon: Al Mayurqa; traditional Mallorcan music. Plaça Vila. Bunyola - 10am-3pm: Raixa finca open day. (Also Saturday.)

- 10am-3pm: Raixa finca open day. (Also Saturday.) Lloseta - 5pm: Estel de Cocó, Roada, Agrupació Sa Torre; Mallorcan folk music and dance. Plaça Espanya.

- 5pm: Estel de Cocó, Roada, Agrupació Sa Torre; Mallorcan folk music and dance. Plaça Espanya. Llucmajor - 7pm: Calabruix; folk dance. Plaça Espanya.

- 7pm: Calabruix; folk dance. Plaça Espanya. Maria de la Salut - 7pm: Mallorca School of Music and Dance, Escola Ventalls, pipers. Plaça des Pou.

- 7pm: Mallorca School of Music and Dance, Escola Ventalls, pipers. Plaça des Pou. Palma , Open Days: Cathedral (10am-2pm); Es Baluard (10am-8pm); Balearic Parliament (4.30pm-8pm); Almudaina Palace (10am-6pm); Palma town hall (4.30pm-8pm); Consolat de Mar (3pm-9pm); Mallorca Museum (9am-2pm).

, Open Days: Cathedral (10am-2pm); Es Baluard (10am-8pm); Balearic Parliament (4.30pm-8pm); Almudaina Palace (10am-6pm); Palma town hall (4.30pm-8pm); Consolat de Mar (3pm-9pm); Mallorca Museum (9am-2pm). Palma - 10am-1pm: Martial arts exhibition. Parc de la Mar.

- 10am-1pm: Martial arts exhibition. Parc de la Mar. Palma - 10am-8pm: Car drifting and stunts. Parc de la Mar. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

- 10am-8pm: Car drifting and stunts. Parc de la Mar. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) Palma - 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market; DO products. Parc de la Mar and elsewhere. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

- 10am-10pm: Balearic Islands market; DO products. Parc de la Mar and elsewhere. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) Palma - 10am-11.30pm: Balearic Islands cuisine and regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

- 10am-11.30pm: Balearic Islands cuisine and regional houses fair. Sa Feixina Park. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) Palma - 11am: Giants gathering and dance. Palau de Consell. Procession to La Misericordia.

- 11am: Giants gathering and dance. Palau de Consell. Procession to La Misericordia. Palma - 11am: Trotting - Government Grand Prize. Son Pardo Hippodrome.

- 11am: Trotting - Government Grand Prize. Son Pardo Hippodrome. Palma - 12.30pm: Tomeu Penya and others. Jardins de l'Hort del Rei.

- 12.30pm: Tomeu Penya and others. Jardins de l'Hort del Rei. Palma - From 12.30pm: Tolo Servera, Eva, Hombre 80, DJs. Sa Feixina Park.

- From 12.30pm: Tolo Servera, Eva, Hombre 80, DJs. Sa Feixina Park. Palma - 4pm: Modern dance; 7pm: Tankamones (funk, soul). Passeig Born.

- 4pm: Modern dance; 7pm: Tankamones (funk, soul). Passeig Born. Puerto Pollensa - 8pm: Music and comedy. Events hall, Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

- 8pm: Music and comedy. Events hall, Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Santa Maria - 8pm: Terra Roja; folk dance. Plaça Vila.

- 8pm: Terra Roja; folk dance. Plaça Vila. Santanyi - 8pm: Bluesmafia. Teatre Principal car park.

- 8pm: Bluesmafia. Teatre Principal car park. Sineu - 7.30pm: Folk dance and music. Plaça Fossar.

- 7.30pm: Folk dance and music. Plaça Fossar. Son Carrió - 5pm: Tramudança; Mallorcan folk music and dance. Plaça Església. Ceramics fair in Marratxi. OTHER Inca - 7.30pm: Lorenzo Santamaria (Spanish pop and rock star). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 14-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7.30pm: Lorenzo Santamaria (Spanish pop and rock star). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 14-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Manacor - 7pm: Tortell Poltrona (pioneering circus clown). Parc de na Molla. 15 euros. circbover.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

- 7pm: Tortell Poltrona (pioneering circus clown). Parc de na Molla. 15 euros. circbover.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) Marratxi , Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am: Opening of the fair, giants. 12 noon: Folk dance with Engalba. 7pm: Dimonis de Fang procession. Sant Marçal Showground.

, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am: Opening of the fair, giants. 12 noon: Folk dance with Engalba. 7pm: Dimonis de Fang procession. Sant Marçal Showground. Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary.)

- 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary.) Palma - 6pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Teatre Principal Choir, Francesco Pio Galasso (Alvaro), Alessandra Di Giorgio (Leonora) and other soloists; Giuseppe Verdi's 'La Forza del destino'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com. (Also Sunday.)

- 6pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Teatre Principal Choir, Francesco Pio Galasso (Alvaro), Alessandra Di Giorgio (Leonora) and other soloists; Giuseppe Verdi's 'La Forza del destino'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 9pm: Antònia Font (leading Mallorcan indie band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9pm: Antònia Font (leading Mallorcan indie band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Valldemossa - 12 noon: Yukiko Akagi (piano); Chopin and Rachmaninoff. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es / 616 906 574 / WhatsApp 659 639 100. Saturday, March 2 BALEARICS DAY Alaro - 8pm: Sa Revetla de Sant Antoni; folk dance. Plaça Vila.

- 8pm: Sa Revetla de Sant Antoni; folk dance. Plaça Vila. Alcudia - 10.30am-5pm: Sa Bassa Blanca Museum open day.

- 10.30am-5pm: Sa Bassa Blanca Museum open day. Palma - 9am-2pm: Mallorca Museum open day. (Also Sunday.)

- 9am-2pm: Mallorca Museum open day. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 10.30am-12 noon: Guided tour of the Teatre Principal.

- 10.30am-12 noon: Guided tour of the Teatre Principal. Palma - 12 noon: Mallorca School of Music and Dance. Passeig Born.

- 12 noon: Mallorca School of Music and Dance. Passeig Born. Palma - 12 noon-8pm: Balearic Parliament open day. (Also Sunday.)

- 12 noon-8pm: Balearic Parliament open day. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 12 noon-2pm / 3pm-7pm: Consolat de Mar open day. (Also Sunday until 9pm.)

- 12 noon-2pm / 3pm-7pm: Consolat de Mar open day. (Also Sunday until 9pm.) Palma - From 2.30pm: Ben & The Lost Boys, DJs. Sa Feixina Park.

- From 2.30pm: Ben & The Lost Boys, DJs. Sa Feixina Park. Palma - 8pm: Jaume Anglada (rock) with SimfoVents Palma. Passeig Born.

- 8pm: Jaume Anglada (rock) with SimfoVents Palma. Passeig Born. Palma - 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra (chamber). Consolat de Mar Chapel.

- 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra (chamber). Consolat de Mar Chapel. Soller - 5pm: Aires Solleric, Estol de Tramuntana; folk dance. Plaça Constitució. OTHER Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - From 10am. 5pm: Terra Roja (folk dance). Sant Marçal Showground.

Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - From 10am. 5pm: Terra Roja (folk dance). Sant Marçal Showground. Palma - 5pm: La Princesa de Motunui (family musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 5pm: La Princesa de Motunui (family musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 8pm: Royal Film Concert Orchestra; tribute to film soundtrack greats. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-68 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: Royal Film Concert Orchestra; tribute to film soundtrack greats. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-68 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Petra - 8pm: Negre (Mallorcan pop-rock). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Negre (Mallorcan pop-rock). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Ten euros. S'Arracó - From 10am: Wake Up Dance; music, yoga and more. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 15 euros. Sunday, March 3 Inca - 6pm: Festival of Baroque Music; Duo Itrich (harpsichord and trumpet). Sa Quartera, Plaça Sa Quartera. Free.

- 6pm: Festival of Baroque Music; Duo Itrich (harpsichord and trumpet). Sa Quartera, Plaça Sa Quartera. Free. Marratxi , Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - From 10am. 11.30am: Es Raiguer (folk dance); 5pm: Affinity Band. Sant Marçal Showground.

, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - From 10am. 11.30am: Es Raiguer (folk dance); 5pm: Affinity Band. Sant Marçal Showground. Palma - 10am-1pm: Palacio de Congresos open day. Advance booking; visitapalau@melia.com.

- 10am-1pm: Palacio de Congresos open day. Advance booking; visitapalau@melia.com. Palma - 11.30am: Folk dance; 12 noon: Roada; Mallorcan folk; 4.30pm: Folk dance; 7pm: Various choirs. Passeig Born.

- 11.30am: Folk dance; 12 noon: Roada; Mallorcan folk; 4.30pm: Folk dance; 7pm: Various choirs. Passeig Born. Palma - From 2.30pm: DJ, Motown, Calipops. Sa Feixina Park.

- From 2.30pm: DJ, Motown, Calipops. Sa Feixina Park. Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Girona. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Girona. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Palma - 7pm: Delica Chamber Orchestra; music by Abba, Queen, The Beatles and more. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-68 euros. delicachamber.com / auditoriumpalma.com.

- 7pm: Delica Chamber Orchestra; music by Abba, Queen, The Beatles and more. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-68 euros. delicachamber.com / auditoriumpalma.com. Sant Joan - 7pm: Figues d'un Altre Paner (folk group). Santuari de Consolació, Polígon Joan Mas i Mates. Five euros. Monday, March 4 Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). From 10am. Sant Marçal Showground. (Every day.) Tuesday, March 5 Palma - 7pm: Quartet Bennwitz; Beethoven, Dvorak and Smetana. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org. Thursday, March 7 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Francisco Fullana (violin); Beethoven and Mozart. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Francisco Fullana (violin); Beethoven and Mozart. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Puerto Portals - 6pm: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals. rallyislamallorca.com. (Also Friday and Saturday.)

- 6pm: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals. rallyislamallorca.com. (Also Friday and Saturday.) Valldemossa - 8pm: Tribute to Mallorcan composer Matilde Escalas; Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Seven euros. euroclassics.es.