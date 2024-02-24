Balearics Day on Friday, March 1st offers a plethora of events across Mallorca, celebrating local culture. From folk dances to open days at historical sites, the day is filled with music, dance, and exploration. Noteworthy events include martial arts exhibitions in Palma, a ceramics fair in Marratxi, and home football match between Real Mallorca and Girona. The weekend continues the festivities with more open days, concerts, and cultural showcases, providing something for everyone to enjoy. Also on Thursday get your engines started at the Rally Isla Mallorca gets under way.
