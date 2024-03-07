Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, March 8 to Thursday, March 14.

This week there are no new films. Still showing are: Dune: Part 2, Bob Marley: One Love, Poor Things, Madame Web, All Of Us Strangers, May December and Priscilla.

CineCiutat is doing a special "Road to the Oscars" with films that have been nominated to this year's Oscars: Price is 6 euros general and 5 euros members. The films are: Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Holdovers.

Also on Tuesday, March 12 preview of the film How To Have Sex where there will be a streaming chat with the director Molly Manning Walker at 8.30pm. Tickets 7 euros general and 5 euros members.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Augusta Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium and CineCiutat.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine : 4.30pm and 7.40pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

: 4.30pm and 7.40pm (Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 3.25pm (Sat & Sun), 4.45pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 7pm (daily), 8.30pm (Sun, Tue & Thu), 9.30pm (Fri)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 3.25pm (Sat & Sun), 4.45pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 7pm (daily), 8.30pm (Sun, Tue & Thu), 9.30pm (Fri) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 5.30pm and 9.30pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 5.30pm and 9.30pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma: 4pm (Tue)

in Palma: 4pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.10pm (Sat), 4.35pm (Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.40pm (Sun & Thu), 6.40pm (Fri & Sat), 7.45pm (Sun & Thu), 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

May December (2023)

Starring Natalie Portman, Chris Tenzis and Charles Melton. Director Todd Haynes. Plot Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Rated R. 1h 57m. Nominated for 1 Oscar.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Fri & Sat), 9.30pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10pm (Tue)





All of Us Strangers (2023)

Starring Andrew Scott, Paul MescalCarter and John Grout. Director Andrew Haigh. Plot A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before. Rated R. 1h 45m.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 4pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 5pm (Fri, Sun & Thu), 9.40pm (Fri), 9.50pm (Sat), 10pm (Mon & Wed)





Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Plot The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 9pm

in Palma: daily at 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.25pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)





Madame Web (2024)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Dakota Johnson. Director S.J. Clarkson. Plot Cassandra Webb develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present. Rated PG-13. 1h 56m.

Showtimes for Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.10pm (Wed), 10.30pm (Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu)

Priscilla (2023)

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi and Ari Cohen. Director Sofia Coppola. Plot When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Rated R. 1h 53m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.30pm (Fri)





Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Nominated to 11 Oscars and 11 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.05pm (Tue), 4.30pm (Mon & Wed), 7pm (Sun & Thu), 10pm (Fri)

in Palma: 4.05pm (Tue), 4.30pm (Mon & Wed), 7pm (Sun & Thu), 10pm (Fri) Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R. 3h. Nominated for 13 Oscars. Winner of 7 BAFTA’s.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 6pm (Sat, Mon & Tu), 6.50pm (Sun)





The Holdovers (2023)

Starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Director Alexander Payne. Plot Nobody likes teacher Paul Hunham -not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. Rated PG-12. 2h 13m. Nominated for 5 Oscars and winner of 2 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 7.10pm (Sat), 7.35pm (Fri, Mon & Tue)





See you at the movies!