Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, March 15 to Thursday, March 21.

This week premiere's The Iron Claw. Still showing this week: Dune: Part 2, Bob Marley: One Love, and How to Have Sex. Oscar winners Poor Things and Oppenheimer.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here:

The Iron Claw (2024)

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. Director Sean Durkin. Plot The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Rated R. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 5.40pm (Fri & Sun), 8.45pm (Sat), 9.50pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Marratxi: 5.40pm (Fri & Sun), 8.45pm (Sat), 9.50pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma: 4.30pm (Tue)

in Palma: 4.30pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.35pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 4.40pm (Sat), 6.50pm (Fri) 7.05pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.45pm (Thu) 7.55pm (Sun)

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.30pm and 7.40pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 4.30pm and 7.40pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu), 6.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 8.30pm (Mon & Wed), 8.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu), 6.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 8.30pm (Mon & Wed), 8.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 5.45pm and 9.45pm

in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 5.45pm and 9.45pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4pm (Mon, tue & Wed), 4.35pm and 6.50pm (Sun), 9pm (daily except Sun & Thu)





How To Have Sex (2023)

Starring Anna Antoniades, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Lara Peake. Director Molly Manning Walker. Plot Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday - drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives. Rated 16. 1h 31m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Daily except Fri), 6.45pm (Fri & Sat), 8.10pm (Thu), 9.30pm (Mon, Tue & Wed)

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Plot The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 9pm (Sun, Mon & Wed)

in Palma: 9pm (Sun, Mon & Wed) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Awards Winner of 4 Oscars.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Thu), 7.35pm (Sun)

in Palma: 7pm (Thu), 7.35pm (Sun) Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 9.20pm

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R. 3h. Awards: Winner of 7 Oscars.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.40pm (Sun), 4.55pm (Thu), 6.15pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 8.30pm (Fri & Sat)

Coming soon

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Rachel House. Director Adam Wingard. Plot Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m. Release date is Wednesday, March 27. Watch this space for showtimes.

