This Friday, March 22 premiere's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in English in Palma. It is directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote it with Jason Reitman. It is the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise.

It will show at Ocimax Palma Aficine. Watch this space for showtimes and further locations.

This installment follows the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and marks the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise. Returning to the screen are familiar faces such as Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, and Logan Kim from "Afterlife," alongside veterans Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton reprising their iconic roles. Joining the ensemble are newcomers Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt.

The storyline picks up years after the Ghostbusters' heroic acts in Summerville, Oklahoma, where they thwarted the apocalyptic plans of Gozer the Gozerian. This time, they must unite with their new recruits to confront a chilling adversary in New York City, intent on amassing a spectral army and threatening the world.

Sony Pictures announced the sequel in April 2022, with Reitman initially set to direct. However, in December of the same year, Gil Kenan took the helm. Principal photography commenced in March 2023 and wrapped up in June, featuring a blend of returning and new cast members. Notably, this film marks the first release in the Ghostbusters franchise following the passing of Ivan Reitman, who is posthumously credited as a producer. The movie is dedicated to his memory and coincides with the 40th anniversary of the original "Ghostbusters" (1984).

Also to premiere this Friday is One Life (2023), a biographical drama film directed by James Hawes. It is based on the true story of British humanitarian Sir Nicholas Winton as he looks back on his past efforts to help groups of Jewish children in German-occupied Czechoslovakia to hide and flee in 1938–39, just before the beginning of World War II.

The film stars Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn as Sir Nicholas, with Lena Olin, Romola Garai, Alex Sharp, Jonathan Pryce, and Helena Bonham Carter in supporting roles.

It will be showing at Rivoli Aficine in Palma. Watch this space for showtimes.