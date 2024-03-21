Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, March 22 to Tuesday, March 26. Films will be updated on Wednesday due to Easter week. This week as previously announced premiere's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, One Life and Club Zero. Still showing are: The Iron Claw, Dune: Part 2 and How to Have Sex. Oscar winners Poor Things and Oppenheimer.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium and CineCiutat.

One Life (2023)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin and Johnny Flynn. Director James Hawes. Plot Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Rated PG. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma are: daily at 7.10pm

in Palma are: daily at 7.10pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4pm (Mon)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Starring Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Carrie Coon. Director Gil Kenan. Plot When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 3.40pm and 6pm

in Palma are: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 3.40pm and 6pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.30pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 6.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 9.15pm (Fri & Sun)

in Marratxi are: 12.30pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 6.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 9.15pm (Fri & Sun) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma: 4.50pm (Tue)

Club Zero (2023)

Starring Mia Wasikowska, Camilla Rutherford and Sidse Babett Knudsen. Director Jessica Hausner. Plot A teacher takes a job at an elite school and forms a strong bond with five students - a relationship that eventually takes a dangerous turn. Rated 12. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 4.30pm (Sun & Mon), 7.20pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 9.20pm (Fri)

The Iron Claw (2024)

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. Director Sean Durkin. Plot The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Rated R. 2h 12m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Mon & Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.55pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 6.55pm (Fri), 7pm (Sun), 9.25pm( Sat, Mon & Tue)

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.30pm and 7.40pm (Both from Wed to Sun)

in Palma: 4.30pm and 7.40pm (Both from Wed to Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Sat & Mon), 8.20pm (Fri, Sun & Tue), 9.15pm (Sat)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Sat & Mon), 8.20pm (Fri, Sun & Tue), 9.15pm (Sat) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 5.45pm and 9.45pm

in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 5.45pm and 9.45pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.30pm (Sat & Mon), 8.45pm (Tue)

How To Have Sex (2023)

Starring Anna Antoniades, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Lara Peake. Director Molly Manning Walker. Plot Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday - drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives. Rated 16. 1h 31m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.25pm (Tue), 4.50pm (Sun), 6.40pm (Sat & Mon), 9pm (Fri)

Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Awards Winner of 4 Oscars.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 6.10pm (Tue)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R. 3h. Awards: Winner of 7 Oscars.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.30pm (Sat), 8.45pm (Fri)

Coming soon

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Rachel House. Director Adam Wingard. Plot Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m. Release date is Wednesday, March 27. Watch this space for showtimes. See you at the movies!