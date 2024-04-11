Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, April 12 to Thursday, April 18. New films this week are: Love Lies Bleeding with the Twilight Saga actress Kristen Stewart and Monkey Man with Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel. Still showing are: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, One Life and Dune: Part 2.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Starring Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewartand Dave Franco. Director Rose Glass. Plot Gym manager Lou falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is passing through town en route to a competition in Las Vegas. Rated R. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 3.55pm

in Marratxi: daily at 3.55pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu), 6.50pm (Fri & Tue), 7pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 7.10pm (Thu), 9pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Monkey Man (2024)

Starring Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley and Pitobash. Director Dev Patel. Plot An anonymous young man unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Rated R. 2h 1m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), daily at 6.25pm

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), daily at 6.25pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10.40pm

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10.40pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.30pm (Tue)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Rachel House. Director Adam Wingard. Plot Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Starring Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Carrie Coon. Director Gil Kenan. Plot When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi are: daily at 3.45pm

One Life (2023)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin and Johnny Flynn. Director James Hawes. Plot Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Rated PG. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun)

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 7.40pm (From Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma: 7.40pm (From Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9pm (Fri & Sun)

Tickets on sale now for these films coming later this month

Civil War (2024)

Starring Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. Director Alex Garland. Plot A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Rated R. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: On Friday, April 19 at 4pm, 6.15pm & 8.30pm. 12.10 (Sat & Sun)

The Fall Guy (2024)

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling. Director David Leitch. Plot A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m.