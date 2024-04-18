Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, April 19 to Thursday, April 25. New films this week are: Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst, terror film Abigail and Hate Songs. Still showing are: Love Lies Bleeding, Monkey Man, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Dune: Part 2. See you at the movies!

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Civil War (2024)

Starring Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. Director Alex Garland. Plot A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Rated R. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4pm, 6.15pm and 8.30pm

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4pm, 6.15pm and 8.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), daiy at 6.40pm

in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), daiy at 6.40pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.45pm (Tue)

Abigail (2024)

Starring Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito and Dan Stevens. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Plot After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl. Rated R. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 9.15pm

Hate Songs (2024)

Starring Alex Brendemühl, Nansi Nsue and Boré Buika. Director Alejo Levis. Plot Two actors and a technician are gathered at the former Rwandan propaganda radio station to rehearse a program that conveys ideas of pacification and hope. But first they will have to overcome the terrible past that unites them. Rated NR. 1h 22m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: daily at 7.10pm, 9.10pm(Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Starring Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewartand Dave Franco. Director Rose Glass. Plot Gym manager Lou falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is passing through town en route to a competition in Las Vegas. Rated R. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat), 4.50pm (Mon), 5pm (Sun), 7.15pm (Weekend, Tue, Wed & Thu), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Monkey Man (2024)

Starring Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley and Pitobash. Director Dev Patel. Plot An anonymous young man unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Rated R. 2h 1m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 3.50pm

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Rachel House. Director Adam Wingard. Plot Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun)





Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 9.25pm (Fri & Wed)





Coming soon

The Fall Guy (2024)

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling. Director David Leitch. Plot A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m.