Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Wednesday, May 1 to Thursday, May 9. Films for Festival Park in Marratxi have now been updated until next Thursday, May 9. Further dates to be released later in the week. As Wednesday, May 1st is a public holiday films have been released earlier with the animated film The Garfield Movie. Still showing at the movie theatres are: The Fall Guy, Challengers, Love Lies Bleeding and Civil War. Special screening of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace for its 25th Anniversary at Festival Park on Saturday and Sundayu. See you at the movies!

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

The Garfield Movie (2024)

Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham. Director Mark Dindal. Plot After Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 4pm

in Marratxi: daily at 4pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 5pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 5pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan: 4pm (Tue)

Joan Baez: I am a noise (2023)

Starring Joan Baez, Gabriel Harris and Pauline Baez. Directors Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle and Karen O’Connor. Plot At the end of a 60-year career, legendary singer and activist Joan Baez takes an honest look back and a deep look inward as she tries to make sense of her large, history-making life, and the personal struggles she’s kept private. Rated NR. 1h 53m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.05pm (Tue), 9.30pm (Sat & Mon), 9.35pm (Wed 1/5 and 8/5 & Fri)

The Fall Guy (2024)

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling. Director David Leitch. Plot A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4pm, 6.30pm & 9pm

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4pm, 6.30pm & 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Wed 1/5), 6.30pm (daily), 10pm (Thu 2/5 & 9/5, Mon, Tue & Wed 9/5)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Wed 1/5), 6.30pm (daily), 10pm (Thu 2/5 & 9/5, Mon, Tue & Wed 9/5) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 5.45pm

Challengers (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Rated R. 2h 11m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.40pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma: 8.40pm (Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 6.30pm (Sat & Sun), 9.30pm (Wed 1/5 & 8/5, Thu 2/5 & 9/5, Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 6.30pm (Sat & Sun), 9.30pm (Wed 1/5 & 8/5, Thu 2/5 & 9/5, Mon & Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.50pm (Wed (1/5 & 8/5), Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue), 7.20pm (Sun), 9pm (Wed 1/5 and 8/5 & Fri), 9.35pm (Thu 2/5 & 9/5, Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue)

Civil War (2024)

Starring Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. Director Alex Garland. Plot A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Rated R. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.40pm (Wed 1/5, Sat & Sun)

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Starring Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewartand Dave Franco. Director Rose Glass. Plot Gym manager Lou falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is passing through town en route to a competition in Las Vegas. Rated R. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.30pm (Sun), 9.30pm (Wed 1/5 & Fri)

Special showing this weekend

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Festival Park will have showings in English on Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th. "May the fourth be with you".