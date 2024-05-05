This week Inca's Dijous Gros showcases bigheads and a batucada procession, while Son Carrió presents "Un Món de Musiques." Palma features The Bourbon Street Stompers. Arta hosts a circus. Inca offers markets and workshops.

Tuesday, May 7 Inca , Dijous Gros - 6pm: Bigheads, batucada procession. Plaça Espanya. 7pm: Address for the fair. Town hall council chamber.

Dijous Gros in Inca. Thursday, May 9 Arta - 7.30pm: Circus Ronaldo, 'Swing'; variety and circus from the first half of the 20th century. Ses Pesqueres football ground car park. Ten euros. cooldaysfestival.com.

- 7.30pm: Circus Ronaldo, 'Swing'; variety and circus from the first half of the 20th century. Ses Pesqueres football ground car park. Ten euros. cooldaysfestival.com. Inca , Dijous Gros - 8am-8pm: Thursday market in the streets in the centre. 9am-7.30pm: Various shops. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 9am-1.30pm: Workshops. C. Jaume Armengol. 9am-6pm: Science fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10am-1pm: La Rivier Band. Plaça Mercat. 1.30pm: Lunch. Plaça de l'Aigua. Eight euros (for charity). 5.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Mercat. 6pm: Aladdin, musical. Plaça Llibertat. 6.30pm: Inca Conservatory concert. Plaça Espanya.

Santa Ponsa - Mallorca Football Tournament: Government Tournament (Police, firefighters and other public employees); Amateur Tournaments (Five a-side and Seven a-side). mallorca-tournament.com. (Until May 13.)

, Soller Fair - 5.30pm: Opening of attractions in Plaça Teixidores. 8pm: Investiture of the brave women, address for the fair. Sant Bartomeu Church. Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 7pm: Children's festival. Sports centre.