This Friday, May 10 premiere's Viggo Mortensen latest film, the western The Dead Don't Hurt which will be screened at Ocimax Aficine and CineCiutat in Palma. Times to be announced soon.

The Dead Don't Hurt is a story of star-crossed lovers on the western U.S. frontier in the 1860s. Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) is a fiercely independent woman who enters into a relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Vigo Mortensen). After meeting Olsen in San Francisco, she agrees to travel with him to his home near the quiet town of Elk Flats, Nevada, where they begin a life together. The outbreak of the Civil War separates them when Olsen makes the fateful decision to fight for the Union. This leaves Vivienne to fend for herself in a place controlled by corrupt Mayor Rudolph Schiller (Danny Huston) and his unscrupulous business partner, powerful rancher Alfred Jeffries (Garret Dillahunt).

Also showing this Friday Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman. It is the standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, and the tenth film overall. The film stars Owen Teague in the lead role alongside Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

The plot follows 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, ape civilisations have emerged from the oasis to which Caesar led his fellow apes, while humans have regressed into a feral, primitive state. When the ape king Proximus Caesar, armed with weapons forged from lost human technologies, perverts Caesar's teachings to enslave other clans, the chimpanzee hunter Noa embarks on a harrowing journey alongside a human girl named Mae to determine the future for apes and humans alike.

The film will be screened at Rivoli Aficine in Palma. Times to be released shortly.