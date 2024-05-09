From May 10th to 12th, various events unfold across Mallorca. Arta hosts the Cool Days Festival with Circus Ronaldo and Pitxorines. Campanet's May Fair includes tapas and concerts. Campos celebrates Cows Fair, while Palma offers diverse cultural performances. Sant Miquel Fiestas in Son Carrió feature music and local traditions.

Real Mallorca face Las Palmas on Saturday at Son Moix. Friday, May 10 Arta , Cool Days Festival - 7.30pm: Circus Ronaldo, 'Swing'; variety and circus from the first half of the 20th century, Ses Pesqueres football ground car park. Ten euros. 8.30pm: Pitxorines (all-female group), 11pm: DJs, Na Batlessa Amphitheatre, C. Ciutat. cooldaysfestival.com.

Campanet , May Fair - 8pm: Tapas night; 8.30pm: Amulet in concert, followed by DJ. Plaça Major.

Campos , Cows Fair - 4pm: Reception of animals. Ronda Estació.

Lloret de Vistalegre , May Fair - 8pm: ArtVent; 8.30pm: Trio Germans Cladera. Convent and cloister, Costa des Pou 7.

Montuiri - 8pm: Elysian; world folk music. Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Beethoven. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64.

Palma - 8pm: 'Spring Melodies', Sofia Salazar Sánchez (flute) and Luis Arìas Fernández (piano); Falla, Ocón and others. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Divas Xperience; show tribute to leading female artists, e.g. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es.

Soller , Soller Fair - 5pm: Pipers procession. From Plaça Amèrica. 8pm: Batucada procession. C. Sa Lluna, Plaça Constitució. 8.15pm: 'Sus', activities to announce the fair. Plaça Constitució and surrounds. 11.30pm: Animacústica Quartet, DJs. By the town hall.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8.30pm: Barbecue. Sports centre. (Tickets five euros in advance by May 9.) 10.30pm: Aquarius, Tomeu Penya i Geminis, Valnou, DJ. Sports centre. Brave women in Soller as part of the Moors and Christians fair. Saturday, May 11

- 7.30pm: Vuit (Natalia Tascón, vocals; Delfi Mulet, guitar), Gaza benefit. Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Ten euros. Arta , Cool Days Festival - 8pm: Circus, 'La veu sumergida', Market. 8.30pm: Circus Ronaldo, 'Swing'; variety and circus from the first half of the 20th century, Ses Pesqueres football ground car park. Ten euros. 9pm: Street show, 'Aquiles'. 11pm: Concert, Julieta + Negre, Na Batlessa Amphitheatre, C. Ciutat. Ten euros. cooldaysfestival.com.

Binissalem - 1pm: Geometrical Sardine (experimental jazz). Casa Llorenç Villalonga (gardens), C. Bonaire 25. Free.

- 1pm: Geometrical Sardine (experimental jazz). Casa Llorenç Villalonga (gardens), C. Bonaire 25. Free. Cala Ratjada - 7pm: Euroclassics Chamber Orchestra, Francesc Blanco (piano), Toni Gomila (narrator), Guillem Sanz (choreography); Poulenc, 'Babar', 'Aubade'. Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. 15 euros.

Campanet , May Fair - 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Escarrufaverros. Plaça Son Bordoi.

, May Fair - 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Escarrufaverros. Plaça Son Bordoi. Campos , Cows Fair - From 9am: Friesian cows, Ronda Estació; Saturday market. 10am: Pa Moreno bread competition. Auditorium. 10.30am: Children's morning at the fair's centre. 6pm: Talent contest. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7pm: Friesians' procession, pipers, folk dance. Plaça S'Estació. 8pm: Line dance. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 10.30pm: Madison and DJs. Sports centre car park.

Capdepera - 7pm: Kindergarten, Guadaña and others; punk and rock. Plaça Sitjar. Free.

- 7pm: Kindergarten, Guadaña and others; punk and rock. Plaça Sitjar. Free. Colonia Sant Pere - 8pm: Quartet Duna. At the church. Pay as you wish.

Felanitx , May Fair - 7pm: Line and ballroom dance. Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Danza Invisible (Spanish pop-rock), Mantra and DJ. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 15 euros.

, May Fair - 7pm: Line and ballroom dance. Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Danza Invisible (Spanish pop-rock), Mantra and DJ. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 15 euros. Lloret de Vistalegre , May Fair - 12 noon-2pm / 6pm-11pm: ArtVent. Convent. 7pm: Folk music and dance with Brocalet. Plaça Jaume I. 8pm: Pierre Bauzer and Trio Jazz. Convent cloister. 8.30pm: Gastronomy show; 9.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Jaume I.

Lloseta - 7pm: La Movida Band (80s/90s tribute) + DJ Txema Sánchez. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12-15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 7pm: La Movida Band (80s/90s tribute) + DJ Txema Sánchez. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12-15 euros. teatrelloseta.com. Magalluf - 12 noon-1am: Sa Fonda Springfest; Various music acts, gastronomy, art and artisan markets, children's zone. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. 21 euros.

Manacor - 5pm: Coça, Hardtos and others; Manafoc demons' 20th anniversary event with punk bands, DJs and correfoc. Parc de na Molla. Free.

- 5pm: Coça, Hardtos and others; Manafoc demons' 20th anniversary event with punk bands, DJs and correfoc. Parc de na Molla. Free. Muro - 8pm: Miquel Tortell Festival; Maria Àngels Roca Moreno (violin). Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

Paguera - 8pm: Cap Pela (a cappella vocal group). Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Eight euros.

- 8pm: Cap Pela (a cappella vocal group). Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Eight euros. Palma - 2pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Las Palmas. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 7pm: Marratxi Band of Music. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Eight euros.

- 7pm: Marratxi Band of Music. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Eight euros. Palma - 8.30pm: Various choirs. Monestir de la Real, Cami de la Real. Free.

Porreres - 6.30pm: Porreres Choir. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free. auditoriporreres.cat. Zafiro Ironman 70.3 event. Be advised of road restrictions.

- 8am: Zafiro Ironman 70.3. ironman.com. Santa Margalida - From 5pm: Buhos, O-ERRA, Cristian Varela and various other bands/DJs. Son Mas. 14 euros. entradium.com.

Santa Margalida - 7pm: Dónde Estabas Entonces (Spanish legendary pop singers tribute). Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. 12 euros

- 7pm: Dónde Estabas Entonces (Spanish legendary pop singers tribute). Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. 12 euros Santanyi - 8pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Lorenzo Ghielmi (organ). Sant Andreu Church. Free, bookings ticketib.com.

Selva - 5pm-11pm: Wake Up Dance; pool party, yoga, DJs, jam session. Finca Son Bonet. 20 euros.

- 5pm-11pm: Wake Up Dance; pool party, yoga, DJs, jam session. Finca Son Bonet. 20 euros. Soller , Soller Fair - 11am: Bigheads, giants, pipers and drummers, the brave women. Plaça Constitució and surrounds. 5pm: Solemn procession of the Mare de Déu de la Victoria. C. Hospici to Sant Bartomeu Church; folk dancers and pipers. 10pm: Music from Trio Mirablau; 12.30: Valnou and DJ. By the town hall.

Son Carrió , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8.30pm: Nit Carrioart; exhibitors, food stands, music. Plaça Església, C. Major. 11.30pm: Toninaina, La Banda del Tren, DJs. Sports centre.

Son Servera - 8pm: Anima Gospel, Sheela Gathright; Rwanda education benefit. Església Nova. Ten euros. Europe Day in Palmanova. Sunday, May 12

- 7pm: Euroclassics Chamber Orchestra, Francesc Blanco (piano), Toni Gomila (narrator), Guillem Sanz (choreography); Poulenc, 'Babar', 'Aubade'. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. auditorialcudia.net. 15 euros. Arta , Cool Days Festival - 11am: Circus, 'La veu sumergida', Market. 12 noon: Music/circus, The Power of the '80s, Ten euros; 1pm: DJ. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. cooldaysfestival.com.

Campanet , May Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair; local and artisan products, gastronomy and craft beers; 11am: Procession by Dimonis Escarrufaverros, Dimonis de Fang (Marratxi), Dimonis Ca de Bou (Pollensa). Plaça Major.

, May Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair; local and artisan products, gastronomy and craft beers; 11am: Procession by Dimonis Escarrufaverros, Dimonis de Fang (Marratxi), Dimonis Ca de Bou (Pollensa). Plaça Major. Campos , Cows Fair - From 9am: Friesian cows, Ronda Estació. 9am-2pm: Milk market, bread tastings, bakery, vermouth, wine, music; 10am: Horse show; 10.30am: Giants. Fair centre. 11am: Zumba; 5pm: Children's party. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7.30pm: Balearic Youth Orchestra. Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent.

, Cows Fair - From 9am: Friesian cows, Ronda Estació. 9am-2pm: Milk market, bread tastings, bakery, vermouth, wine, music; 10am: Horse show; 10.30am: Giants. Fair centre. 11am: Zumba; 5pm: Children's party. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7.30pm: Balearic Youth Orchestra. Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent. Felanitx , May Fair - From 10am: Sheepdogs, sheep shearing, children's zone. Plaça Pax. Classic cars and bikes. C. Jordi Sabet. Live music in various locations, giants, 'frit and vi' route (ten bars).

Lloret de Vistalegre , May Fair - 9.30am-1.30pm: Circus acts. Various locations. 10am-2pm: ArtVent, Convent (also 6pm-9pm); Gastronomy show, Plaça Jaume I; Music from Sugarduo, Cloister. 1pm: Vermouth and music. Plaça Jaume I.

, May Fair - 9.30am-1.30pm: Circus acts. Various locations. 10am-2pm: ArtVent, Convent (also 6pm-9pm); Gastronomy show, Plaça Jaume I; Music from Sugarduo, Cloister. 1pm: Vermouth and music. Plaça Jaume I. Palmanova - Europe Day. 10am-8pm. Arts and crafts market, face painting, children's activities, parade, musical performances and European Citizen of the Year award. Passeig de la Mar and Es Carregador beach.

Santanyi - 7pm: Wil Offermans (flute); gathering of flautists. Plaça Major. Free.

- 7pm: Wil Offermans (flute); gathering of flautists. Plaça Major. Free. Ses Salines - 7pm: Orquestra del Pla; music from the clubs of the 50s and 60s. Esponja Auditorium, C. Pau 26. Eight euros.

Soller , Soller Fair - 9am-2pm: Livestock, cars; 12.30pm: Equestrian show C. Cetre. 10.30am: Mass. 12 noon: Soller Band of Music. Plaça Constitució. 6pm: Folk dance; Aires Sollerics, Estol de Tramuntana. Sant Vicenç de Paül School playground. 7pm: Salsa, batxata. Plaça Constitució. 10pm: Tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano by Me Colé. By the town hall. 10.30pm: Soller pipers and Aires Sollerics folk dancers. Plaça Mercat.

, Soller Fair - 9am-2pm: Livestock, cars; 12.30pm: Equestrian show C. Cetre. 10.30am: Mass. 12 noon: Soller Band of Music. Plaça Constitució. 6pm: Folk dance; Aires Sollerics, Estol de Tramuntana. Sant Vicenç de Paül School playground. 7pm: Salsa, batxata. Plaça Constitució. 10pm: Tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano by Me Colé. By the town hall. 10.30pm: Soller pipers and Aires Sollerics folk dancers. Plaça Mercat. Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 9am: Livestock fair, local products. Plaça Can Apollonia. 11.30am. Bigheads. Plaça Església. 6pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Sa Torre. Sports centre.