Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, May 10 to Thursday, May 15. New films this weekend are the science fiction action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the western The Dead Don't Hurt and the horror film Tarot. Still showing are the animated film The Garfield Movie, romantic sports drama Challengers and the dystopian film Civil War.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand and Dichen Lachman. Director Wes Ball. Plot Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Rated PG-13. 2h 25m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.40pm (Mon & Thu), 3.45pm (Fri & Tue), 5.45pm (Fri, Mon & Thu), 6.30pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.30pm (Mon & Thu), 9.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.40pm (Mon & Thu), 3.45pm (Fri & Tue), 5.45pm (Fri, Mon & Thu), 6.30pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.30pm (Mon & Thu), 9.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 5.45pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 5.45pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.30pm (Tue)

The Dead Don’t Hurt (2023)

Starring Vicky Krieps, Viggo Mortensen and Solly McLeod. Director Viggo Mortensen. Plot Two pioneers fight for the survival of their lives and their love on the American frontier during the Civil War. Rated R. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma:12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 3.45pm, 6.20pm & 8.40pm

in Palma:12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 3.45pm, 6.20pm & 8.40pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.40pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 8pm (Fri), 8.15pm (Thu), 10.10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Tarot (2024)

Starring Avantika, Jacob Batalon and Olwen Fouéré. Directors Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. Plot When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings, they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. Rated 16. 1h 32m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.45pm (Sat & Sun)

The Garfield Movie (2024)

Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham. Director Mark Dindal. Plot After Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4.30pm

Challengers (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Rated R. 2h 11m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.20pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma: 8.20pm (Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), 3.40pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon & Thu), 6.55pm (Fri & Tue), 10pm (Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), 3.40pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon & Thu), 6.55pm (Fri & Tue), 10pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.30am (Sun), 5.45pm (Daily except Fri), 10.30pm (Fri)

Civil War (2024)

Starring Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. Director Alex Garland. Plot A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Rated R. 1h 49m.