- 7pm: Dani Nel-lo (sax) Quartet. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org. Soller, Es Firó (Moors and Christians) - 10am: At the monument to the heroes followed by mass at Can Tamany with the 'brave women', pipers and dignitaries. 3pm: Bells ring to warn that the enemy has been seen. 3.30pm: Captain Angelats places his trust in the Mare de Déu de la Victòria and commands the people into battle, Plaça Constitució. 5pm: First Saracen attack. Landing at Can Generós beach is repelled. 6.15pm: The second landing, at Repic beach, is successful. 7.15pm: Battle at Pont d'en Barona. 8.30pm: Saracens enter the village and sack houses and the church. 8.50pm: Ulutx Ali arrives to claim victory. 9pm: The Sollerics regroup in C. Sa Lluna and finally overcome the enemy. 9.30pm: Captain Angelats proclaims the victory. Thursday, May 16 Palma - 6.30pm: Maria Florit, Tres Piezas, DJ. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. crancfestival.com.