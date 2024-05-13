Wine Days Mallorca is a celebration of the finest quality wines from bodegas in the five municipalities that comprise the DO Binissalem designation of origin - Consell, Santa Eugenia, Santa Maria, Sencelles and Binissalem itself.

It is also, as the regulatory council says, about wine tourism, which is much more than visiting a winery and having a tasting. This type of tourism links culture, heritage and landscape, with wine being the common thread. From May 17 to 26, various activities have been arranged at selected bodegas, the opening event being in Palma - the superb setting of the Sant Francesc Basilica Cloister.(Friday, May 17; 6.30pm-10.30pm; Sant Francesc Basilica Cloister, Plaça Sant Francesc, Palma; Ten euros; winedaysmallorca.com) Ten wineries will feature. In addition, four chefs will prepare “author tapas” and other quality marks will be represented, e.g. those for Mallorcan olive oil and Mahon Minorcan cheese.

List of events

Explore the vineyards on an electric bicycle

Ride through the vineyards of Pla de Buc on an electric bicycle, wine tasting and sampling of Mallorcan products at the Jaume de Puntiró winery. The activity lasts approximately 2 hours. Daily from May 17 to May 26 at 11am and 4pm. Meeting point: Celler Jaume de Puntiró. Plaça Nova, 23, 07320 Santa Maria del Camí. 70€ per person. Limited places. Reservations essential: 606 429 023 / pere@vinsjaumedepuntiro.com

VI Nordic Walking Wine Days in Binissalem-Santa Eugenia

Participants convene at the Santa Eugenia Sports Center at 9am for bib collection before embarking on an approximately 2.5-hour Nordic walking journey covering 8.9 km, with a low to medium difficulty level. The route traverses Santa Eugenia and briefly enters Santa Maria del Camí. It culminates at Vinya Taujana winery for wine and a raffle. Taking place on May 19 from 9am to 1pm. Federated and under 16 years old: 5 €. Non Federated: 12 €. Insurance included. Reservations must be made at ticketib.com/events/vi-marxa-nordica-wine-days-do-binissalem-2024-santa-eugenia

Sushi & Wine at Celler Sebastià Pastor

Experience an enogastronomic journey at Celler Sebastià Pastor. Delight in an Oriental menu by Pacific Nikkei restaurant, complemented with artisanal wines. Menu highlights include gyozas, sushi platter, yakisoba, and a tantalizing dessert. Pair your meal with Rosat de Negres 2023, Blanc de Prensal 2023, and Llampant. Taking place on May 19 and May 26 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. 30€ per person. Reservation required WhatsApp 626 778 310 // cellersebastiapastor@gmail.com

Fast Taste Wine Days

Savour a unique tasting experience led by winemakers themselves! ‘Fast Tast’ offers a dynamic hour and a half tasting session featuring 8 wines from 4 wineries (Bodega Santa Catarina,Celler Can Fumat, Celler Jaume de Puntiró and Bodegas Jose Luis Ferrer), showcasing local varieties. Taking place on May 22 at 7.30pm. 22€ per person. Reservations must be made at ticketib.com/ca/events/fast-tast-wine-days-do-binissalem

Wine and flowers at Vins Nadal

Exhibition of wild plants and their role in biodiversity followed by a tasting of Vins Nadal wines with food and wine pairing. Not suitable for people allergic to plants. Taking place on May 23 at 6pm. 22€ per person. Location: Vins Nadal. Ramón Llull, 2 07350 Binissalem. reservation requiered: 620 296 200 / vinsnadal@vinsnadal.es

Cinema night in the vineyards

Experience an enchanting cinema night amidst the vineyards at Bodegas José L. Ferrer! Watch Sideways in English under the stars. Indulge in gastronomic delights from food trucks and a wine bar. Taking place on May 24 at 8.30pm. Tickets from 15€ at ticketib.com/organizers/bodegas-jose-l-ferrer

Fashion and wine at Vins Nadal

Artisan fashion show by designer Mercedes Oliver and wine tasting by Vins Nadal. Taking place on May 24 at 7pm. Free. Location: Vins Nadal. Ramón Llull, 2 07350 Binissalem. reservation requiered: 620 296 200 / vinsnadal@vinsnadal.es

Visit to the Son Fred Talayot and wine tasting

Guided tour of Son Fred talayot and a tasting of Binissalem DO wine. Explore Sencelles’ talayotic period, culminating in the circular Son Fred talayot, offering insight into ancient rituals and political gatherings. Taking place on May 25 at 7pm. 5€ per person. Reservation required at ticketib.com/events/wine-days-2024-talaiot-de-son-fred-visita-i-tast-de-vi-do-binissalem

Music, dance, poetry and wine at Celler Sebastià Pastor

A la deriva is an immersive live art performance crafted ‘in situ’, capturing evolving emotions like anxiety and uncertainty. Featuring bass, spoken word, dance, and wine tasting. Taking place on May 25 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Advance booking 8€/person. Box office 10€/person. Reservation requiered 626 778 310 // cellersebastiapastor@gmail.com

Wine and rice at Bodegas Jose Luis Ferrer

Savour the winery’s wines paired with the delectable rice dishes crafted by chef Kike Martí, a master rice cook and member of the Spanish National Cooking Team, in a enchanting setting within the winery. Taking place on May 26 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. 40€ adults - 25€ children. Reservations essential: ticketib.com/organizers/bodegas-jose-l-ferrer

Relax and wine at Bodegas Jose Luis Ferrer

Experience tranquility and sensory pleasure in a day dedicated to wellbeing. Learn relaxation techniques guided by experts, savour Veritas Roig organic wine, and immerse yourself in an unforgettable sensory journey amid vineyards. Taking place on May 26 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. 18€ per person. Limited capacity. Comfortable clothing recommended. Booking essential: ticketib.com/organizers/bodegas-jose-l-ferrer