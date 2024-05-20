Experience a week of vibrant cultural events in Palma and S'Horta. On Monday, May 20, immerse yourself in 'new music' performed by the Studium Aureum choir and orchestra at the Palma Conservatory. Witness the beauty of traditional folk dance with Els Revetlers at Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas in S'Horta. Then, on Wednesday, May 22, enjoy free symphonic melodies with SimfoVents Palma at La Misericòrdia, or indulge in Gounod's 'Romeo et Juliette' performed by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra at Teatre Principal. Don't miss the electrifying sounds of Ánimos Parrec at Es Baluard.

Monday, May 20 Palma - 8.30pm: Studium Aureum choir and orchestra, Raquel Ribas (soprano); 'new music', works by Patrick Hawes, Will Todd and Eric Whitacre. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 15-30 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com.

S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 7.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Els Revetlers. Wednesday, May 22 Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, conductor Francisco Valero-Terribas. La Misericòrdia (courtyard), Plaça Hospital 4. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8pm: Gounod, 'Romeo et Juliette'; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, theatre choirs, soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 9pm: Ánimos Parrec (Mallorca rock). Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. Ten euros. ticketib.com.