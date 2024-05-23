Welcome to the weekend. Various concerts and cultural events are happening across multiple towns. Highlights include concerts in Binissalem, Felanitx, Manacor, Montuiri, Palma, S’Arracó, and others. Notable performances feature Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in Felanitx, folk dances in Binissalem, jazz in Calvia, and orchestral performances in Palma. Additional festivities include artisan fairs in Binissalem and Manacor, dance events, food stalls, and multidisciplinary events. Events span multiple days with free and ticketed options, catering to diverse interests from classical music to contemporary genres.

Stone fair in Binissalem. Friday, May 24 Binissalem , Stone and Artisan Fair - 7.30pm-1am: Concerts by Adesiara, Fama & The Flames, Malasaña, Born. Car park behind the church.

, Stone and Artisan Fair - 7.30pm-1am: Concerts by Adesiara, Fama & The Flames, Malasaña, Born. Car park behind the church. Felanitx - 9pm: Mariona Camats (cello), Eudald Buch (piano); interpretation of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

- 9pm: Mariona Camats (cello), Eudald Buch (piano); interpretation of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. Manacor , Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 5pm: Cossier dancers from C. General Barceló 26. 8.30pm: Opening address and concert by Roger Pistola. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent.

, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 5pm: Cossier dancers from C. General Barceló 26. 8.30pm: Opening address and concert by Roger Pistola. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Montuiri - 8pm: When the Robin Sings (Mediterranean, Irish, Scandinavian folk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 8pm: When the Robin Sings (Mediterranean, Irish, Scandinavian folk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 8pm: Gounod, ‘Roméo et Juliette’; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, theatre choirs and soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com. (Also Sunday, 6pm.)

- 8pm: Gounod, ‘Roméo et Juliette’; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, theatre choirs and soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com. (Also Sunday, 6pm.) Palma - 8pm: Laia Ferrer (acoustic-electric mix). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 8-10 euros.

- 8pm: Laia Ferrer (acoustic-electric mix). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 8-10 euros. S’Arracó - 7pm: Hors Lits; multidisciplinary event in four gardens of houses. 20 euros. (Also Saturday.) AfterSun Fest in Port Adriano. Saturday, May 25 Alaro , Festa de la Mare de Déu de Maig. 6pm: Dance of the Cossiers in the streets of Damunt (upper village). 8pm: Mass, dance of offer by the Cossiers. Plaça Cabrit i Bassa.

, Festa de la Mare de Déu de Maig. 6pm: Dance of the Cossiers in the streets of Damunt (upper village). 8pm: Mass, dance of offer by the Cossiers. Plaça Cabrit i Bassa. Biniamar - 6pm: Vins a Biniamar; various bodegas, tapas, jazz. Eglèsia Nova. 15 euros.

- 6pm: Vins a Biniamar; various bodegas, tapas, jazz. Eglèsia Nova. 15 euros. Binissalem , Stone and Artisan Fair - From 10am. 4pm-7.30pm: Traditional family games. Passeig Born. 6.30pm: Folk dance with Tall de Vermadors and Aires de Muntanya. Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Family correfoc. Plaça Rasquell. 8pm: Line dance. Escola Graduada courtyard. 10.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonions de Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern (children’s demons gang). C. Guillem Martí.

, Stone and Artisan Fair - From 10am. 4pm-7.30pm: Traditional family games. Passeig Born. 6.30pm: Folk dance with Tall de Vermadors and Aires de Muntanya. Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Family correfoc. Plaça Rasquell. 8pm: Line dance. Escola Graduada courtyard. 10.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonions de Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern (children’s demons gang). C. Guillem Martí. Calvia - 8pm: Vortex (jazz). Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. 8-10 euros.

- 8pm: Vortex (jazz). Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. 8-10 euros. Can Picafort - From 5pm: Can Pica Mix (pop, indie, electronica); Pignoise, Cuervo Hermans and others. Sports centre. 15 euros.

- From 5pm: Can Pica Mix (pop, indie, electronica); Pignoise, Cuervo Hermans and others. Sports centre. 15 euros. Inca - 8pm: Inca Rock Fest; Tropa Do Carallo, La Gran Orquesta Republicana and others. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 25 euros.

- 8pm: Inca Rock Fest; Tropa Do Carallo, La Gran Orquesta Republicana and others. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 25 euros. Lloret de Vistalegre - 9pm: Festival of Music; Balearic Youth Orchestra, works by Puccini, Tchaikovsky and others. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Ten euros.

- 9pm: Festival of Music; Balearic Youth Orchestra, works by Puccini, Tchaikovsky and others. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Ten euros. Manacor , Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9am-8pm: Stalls in the commercial area. 5.30pm: Human towers, procession from C. Nou to the town hall. 6pm: DO Pla i Llevant wine tasting. Municipal Park. 15 euros. 8pm: Juanjo Guillem (percussionist with the Spanish National Orchestra). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. 8pm-3am: Xanguito and DJs. Plaça Ramon Llull.

, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9am-8pm: Stalls in the commercial area. 5.30pm: Human towers, procession from C. Nou to the town hall. 6pm: DO Pla i Llevant wine tasting. Municipal Park. 15 euros. 8pm: Juanjo Guillem (percussionist with the Spanish National Orchestra). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. 8pm-3am: Xanguito and DJs. Plaça Ramon Llull. Marratxi - 9am-8pm: Motor Retro Marratxi, live music. La Veronica de Sant Marçal. (Also Sunday, 9am-2pm.)

- 9am-8pm: Motor Retro Marratxi, live music. La Veronica de Sant Marçal. (Also Sunday, 9am-2pm.) Muro - 8pm: Lyricandles, ‘Aromes de la Lírica’. Santa Anna Convent Cloister, Plaça Convent. Free.

- 8pm: Lyricandles, ‘Aromes de la Lírica’. Santa Anna Convent Cloister, Plaça Convent. Free. Palma - 12 noon: Supercalifragilistico (family musical). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 12 noon: Supercalifragilistico (family musical). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - 4pm: JLeonel, Thomas Patrik and others (electronica and dance music acts), food trucks and market. Parc Torre d’en Pau. Free.

- 4pm: JLeonel, Thomas Patrik and others (electronica and dance music acts), food trucks and market. Parc Torre d’en Pau. Free. Palma - 8pm: Trotsky Experience Band (jazz). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Nine euros.

- 8pm: Trotsky Experience Band (jazz). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Nine euros. Palma - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra; Tchaikovsky, Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 35 and 1812 Overture. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

- 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra; Tchaikovsky, Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 35 and 1812 Overture. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. Palma - 9pm: El Musical de los 80s 90s. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: El Musical de los 80s 90s. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25 euros. truiteatre.es. Petra - 9.30pm: Plan-ET, Reggaeton Pare, DJ. Petra Theatre courtyard, C. Sol 5. Ten euros.

- 9.30pm: Plan-ET, Reggaeton Pare, DJ. Petra Theatre courtyard, C. Sol 5. Ten euros. Puerto Pollensa - 8pm: Summer Opening Party; Valnou and DJs. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

- 8pm: Summer Opening Party; Valnou and DJs. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Port Adriano - 5pm-10pm: AfterSun Fest; stalls, gastronomy, music. (Also Sunday from 11am).

- 5pm-10pm: AfterSun Fest; stalls, gastronomy, music. (Also Sunday from 11am). Puerto Soller - 6pm: Batucadas procession. Hotel Miramar to Plaça Sa Torre.

- 6pm: Batucadas procession. Hotel Miramar to Plaça Sa Torre. Sa Pobla - 7pm: Albercords Cycle; Margarita Rodríguez (soprano), Ferran Pisà (theorbo), Xisco Aguiló (violin). Ca Ses Monges courtyard, C. Capità Pere 42. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

- 7pm: Albercords Cycle; Margarita Rodríguez (soprano), Ferran Pisà (theorbo), Xisco Aguiló (violin). Ca Ses Monges courtyard, C. Capità Pere 42. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. S’Arracó - 10am-6pm: Feel the Real; music, dance, yoga, vegan. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 20 euros.

- 10am-6pm: Feel the Real; music, dance, yoga, vegan. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 20 euros. S’Horta (Felanitx) , Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 7pm-5am: DJs, Islanders, IPops and others. School playground.

, Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 7pm-5am: DJs, Islanders, IPops and others. School playground. Santanyi - 8pm: The Deaf Buffalos (Pere Cabot, vocals and guitar; Gaspar Noguera, harmonica). Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

- 8pm: The Deaf Buffalos (Pere Cabot, vocals and guitar; Gaspar Noguera, harmonica). Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. Selva - 8pm: Capella Mallorquina choir. Sant Llorenç Church. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Capella Mallorquina choir. Sant Llorenç Church. Ten euros. Valldemossa - 7.30pm: Diego Ares (harpsichord, piano); Bach and others. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse, Valldemossa; 20 euros. pianino.es. Maria Victoria Cortès (piano) and Joan Lainez (tenor) to perform in Cala d'Or. Sunday, May 26 Alcudia - 7pm: Alcudia Youth Orchestra; music by John Williams and others. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net.

- 7pm: Alcudia Youth Orchestra; music by John Williams and others. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net. Binissalem , Stone and Artisan Fair - From 10am. 10.30am: Pipers, giants, bigheads. By the town hall. 12 noon-5pm: Vermouth afternoon, jazz and swing, musicians from Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern, DJ. Behind the church. 8pm: Folk dance with S’Estol Porrerenc. Passeig Born.

, Stone and Artisan Fair - From 10am. 10.30am: Pipers, giants, bigheads. By the town hall. 12 noon-5pm: Vermouth afternoon, jazz and swing, musicians from Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern, DJ. Behind the church. 8pm: Folk dance with S’Estol Porrerenc. Passeig Born. Cala d’Or - 7.30pm: Maria Victoria Cortès (piano), Joan Lainez (tenor); works by Granados, Verdi and others. Es Fortí, Avda. d’es Fortí. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Maria Victoria Cortès (piano), Joan Lainez (tenor); works by Granados, Verdi and others. Es Fortí, Avda. d’es Fortí. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. Manacor , Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9am-8pm: Artisan fair, Passeig Antoni Maura; food stalls, Plaça Rector Rubi; other stalls in the commercial area. 9am-2pm: Automobiles and machinery, Avda. Parc; Sports fair, Avda. Baix des Cós. Manacor Dance (5pm, Plaça Pares Creus; 6.30pm, Plaça Sa Torre; 8pm, Plaça Ramon Llull).

, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 9am-8pm: Artisan fair, Passeig Antoni Maura; food stalls, Plaça Rector Rubi; other stalls in the commercial area. 9am-2pm: Automobiles and machinery, Avda. Parc; Sports fair, Avda. Baix des Cós. Manacor Dance (5pm, Plaça Pares Creus; 6.30pm, Plaça Sa Torre; 8pm, Plaça Ramon Llull). Palma - 7pm: ‘Esporles, El Musical’, Cor d’Esporles choir and musicians. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

- 7pm: ‘Esporles, El Musical’, Cor d’Esporles choir and musicians. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat. Porreres - 7pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra, Orquestra Lauseta; Tchaikovsky, Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 35 and 1812 Overture. Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. 6.75 euros. ticketib.com.